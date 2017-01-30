Executive orders on immigration and refugee resettlement prescribe substantive changes in these two critical areas of public policy that directly affect the futures of so many of our fellow human beings.

It is my prayer that as these changes are reviewed and implemented, they will be morally defensible, compassionate, unambiguous, non-discriminatory and faithful to our principles as a nation birthed and built by the hands of those who came to our shores in search of lives free from religious persecution, hunger and fear. Thousands of those who want to come to America have those same hopes and dreams.

As Catholics we know that what we do for the least of these brothers and sisters we also do for Christ. (MT 25:40) We must keep this principle in the forefront of the decisions we make as a nation, dealing humanely with those who seek refuge while respecting due process and the lawful regulation of immigration and refugee resettlement.

Bishop Robert W. Muench

Diocese of Baton Rouge

At the Chancery

January 28, 2017