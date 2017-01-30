Recent federal administrative and legislative actions signal positive changes in public policy designed to uphold the sanctity of human life. With reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy, the president’s executive order prohibits federal aid to foreign non- governmental organizations that promote or perform abortions. Similarly, the US House has passed a bill banning taxpayer subsidies for abortion and abortion coverage.

The actions are particularly encouraging because they came during the week when millions of Americans reflected on the moral significance of all life issues through prayer and participation in marches and other communal activities.

Scripture reveals that we are made in the image and likeness of God (Gn 1:49) and that we are known and named in our mother’s womb (Is 49:1 and Jer 1:5). Let us give thanks and praise for these important steps designed to protect the sacredness of human life, from conception to natural death.

Bishop Robert W. Muench Diocese of Baton Rouge At the Chancery

January 30, 2017