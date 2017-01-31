The Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School (CRBR) Board of Directors today announced Brian Moscona as the new president, effective February 1, 2017.

Moscona, a native of New Orleans and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, is a former educator and administrator in various parts of the country and within the Diocese of Baton Rouge. He replaces Interim President and current CRBR Board Member John Bennett who stepped in after the school’s Founding President Dr. Jim Llorens announced his return to retirement.

A search committee was formed last fall. A national search was conducted in partnership with the Cristo Rey Network in Chicago and the local religious sponsor of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge – the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady – to recruit the best possible candidate to lead the new Catholic school that serves a low- to moderate-income demographic.

“As religious sponsors of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, we are highly committed to making sure that the most qualified individuals be given a ministry within our high school and carry it out with respect, dignity and joyfulness of spirit,” stated Sr. Barbara Arceneaux, Provincial of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. “As followers of St. Francis, we are to be his examples and our students should look to us as guiding models. I believe in the search for a new President for Cristo Rey all of these qualities have been looked for in the individuals interviewed. May the Lord guide our new President and all the decisions concerning the school.”

“We are indeed fortunate that in our search for a new president, we found a local candidate strongly suited for the position,” stated Vic Howell, Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School Board Chair. “There are several critical decisions facing our school in preparing for our second year of operation, which include: facilities to replace what was lost in the flood; recruitment of new students for this unique education model combining classroom learning with real-life work experience; and forging new partnerships with businesses to provide the jobs for that experience. Brian Moscona has a history of success that has prepared him well for this role.”

In this new role, Moscona will serve as the chief executive officer, having overall responsibility for the management of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, including academics and the work study component. He will lead the school in the ongoing development, implementation, maintenance, and monitoring of an exceptional program that supports and promotes the school’s mission and values with special emphasis on the Corporate Work Study Program and the religious and spiritual orientation of the school. He will also be integrally involved in reconstruction and relocation of the school back to its original location, including all fundraising necessary to accomplish that goal.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to John Bennett, a retired former principal and current board member of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge, who stepped out of retirement to lead the organization through the transition time between presidents,” Howell continued. “He will now continue to serve as a board member and support Mr. Moscona as he assumes his new role.”

Background on Brian Moscona:

Moscona is a 1999 Catholic High School graduate where he was named “Man of the Year” and “Outstanding Graduate.” He attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a minor in Public Service. He participated in the Alliance for Catholic Education (ACE) Program through the University of Notre Dame and began his teaching career to an underserved community in Los Angeles, CA with very limited resources, while simultaneously earning his Master’s Degree in Education.

Moscona then entered Moreau Seminary to discern a vocation to the priesthood with the Congregation of Holy Cross at the University of Notre Dame. There he lived in community with priests and seminarians, studied Theology and Philosophy, and worked with the Holy Cross priests in various ministries. Feeling called to return to teaching, he moved to Atlanta, GA where he worked at Holy Spirit Preparatory School, a Pre-K through 12th Grade Catholic Independent School in Buckhead.

Moscona and his wife returned to Baton Rouge to settle as their home when he was hired to serve as Principal at Our Lady of Mercy School in Baton Rouge in 2012. The school experienced tremendous success during his tenure. As he began his fifth year as principal, the school’s enrollment had increased 25% with waiting lists in almost every grade, they had created a successful annual fund campaign that raised $1.2 million, they completed over $1 million of renovations to the physical plant, they completed a capital campaign that raised over $8 million for two new school facilities, and student standardized test scores were the highest in school history.

He is married to Kayla Richard Moscona, a Theology Teacher at St. Joseph’s Academy. They have two children, Anthony (3) and Maria (6 months).

“My experiences teaching economically disadvantaged children instilled in me a desire to provide students with an opportunity to change the trajectory of their lives through education,” said Moscona. “Cristo Rey Baton Rouge has the potential to make a significant impact for students, their families, under-served neighborhoods, and the entire Baton Rouge community.”

“As a product of Catholic schools, Kindergarten through Graduate School, I have dedicated my professional life to serving students through Catholic education,” he continued. “I intend to fully embrace my role as president and spiritual leader, in partnership with our religious sponsor – the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, of the Cristo Rey school community, seeking to serve as a model of faith and ensuring that faith is integrated into all that we do. In the role of president, I am happy to bring faith into personnel decisions, admissions efforts, institutional advancement, corporate partnerships, curriculum, programs and student formation.”

Moscona is a board member for the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators (LRCE); is an Enrollment Committee Member for St. Joseph’s Academy; is a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for the Notre Dame Alumni Club of South Louisiana; and recently served as secretary for the Diocese of Baton Rouge Principals Association.

He has received the following awards and honors:

· Six Sigma Green Belt

· Student Body Vice President – University of Notre Dame

· Student Affairs Leadership Award – University of Notre Dame

· Michael J. Palumbo Award for Outstanding Service to the Notre Dame Student Body

· Outstanding RA Award – Notre Dame Office of Student Affairs

· Outstanding Graduate, Class of 1999 – Catholic High School (Baton Rouge, LA)

· Man of the Year, Class of 1999 – Catholic High School (Baton Rouge, LA)

· Black Belt in Taekwondo

About Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School:

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School is a Catholic learning community that educates young people of limited economic means to become men and women of faith, purpose and service. Through a rigorous college preparatory curriculum, integrated with a relevant work study experience, students graduate ready to succeed in college and in life.