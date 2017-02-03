I don’t know if our four days of priests’ continuing formation in January were the cart or the horse, but prayer was the subject of our annual formation conference in Metairie that caused us to be absent from your church parishes Jan. 9-12. Included in our packets for the conference was an excellent short book (69 pages) by Father Ronald Rolheiser OMI entitled “Prayer: Our Deepest Longing.” The Christian Formation Secretariat of the Diocese is inviting all parishes to “read, reflect and share their thoughts” on this one book during the season of Lent. I wonder which planning committee inspired the other, but I heartily recommend you readers to urge your church parishes to get the book, which cost only $3 per copy when ordered online in bulk at: cart.dynamiccatholic.com. A study guide for small groups is available on the diocesan website at: diobr.org and can be downloaded at no charge. You may already know how well Father Rolheiser writes, since he is the Oblate father whose columns are published in The Catholic Commentator.

I really enjoyed reading this book after returning from the formation days. Every year (Bishop Robert W. Muench) writes a pulpit announcement and/or an article in The Catholic Commentator informing you that your priests will be out of your parishes for days of formation, and you may wonder what exactly we are doing. Well, we pray together, eat together, catch up on what each has been doing in the past year and listen to talks from experts on theology, Scripture, pastoral ministry (including preaching and personal physical and mental health) and spirituality. A committee chooses the specific topic under the general areas that rotate from year to year. On one afternoon there is also a break for a cultural excursion and a meal outside of our hotel. This year we visited the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. It is far too large for a two-hour visit, but most of us had already seen the section on the war in Europe, so we went to the newer section on the Pacific War. It is so well presented, and leaves one proud and sad and praying that something like that is never necessary again. I am old enough to have had a father in the Pacific. Thank God he came back.

Afterward, the meal we enjoyed at Impastato’s Restaurant in Metairie was great. There is something about Italian cooking that lends itself to wonderful camaraderie. It was the gift of Callen and Coleen Hotard, the owners of Hotard Bus Lines in Gramercy. Many thanks to them for their great generosity and support.

“Spirituality is as real as science.” That is how Father Rolheiser begins his book. It is true, but it is easier to believe in science. We are physical beings, and science is the measure and explanation of the physical. We are at the same time spiritual beings, but the spiritual side of our nature is somewhat mysterious. We consciously experience it sometimes, but not always. In our frenzied, technical, fast-lane world we can easily become anesthetized to the spiritual. Nonetheless, we are made to love one another and God. When we lack that intimacy, we become restless for both human and divine contact. As St. Augustine wrote, “You have made us for yourself, Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in you.” We constantly seek the love of other people, and if we are generous enough and patient enough, at least some respond. God is always loving us in many ways, but we have to seek him too. That is what prayer is, and it too has many ways.

For our formation days we had five different speakers, each sort of a specialist in spirituality and each presenting a different way of praying. The first, Father Whitney Miller, a priest of the Diocese of Lake Charles, spoke to us about “priestly prayer.” Is there a way that only priests can pray? Not exactly, but priests have a unique source from which to learn you, their parishioners. Father Whitney is currently the director of the St. Charles Retreat Center in Moss Bluff, near Lake Charles. He also has earned a doctorate in pastoral psychology. However, the source he spoke most about was the Cajun parishioners of the first church parish he pastored in the little town of Welsh. Father Whitney can go from erudite to fluent Cajun “Frenglish” in a heartbeat, and his parishioners talked “dat way” to God. He learned what we all must learn prayer is not complicated; it must come from our heart.

Our next speaker was more structured, as you would expect from a Jesuit. Father Len Kraus SJ is the superior of the Jesuit community and on the retreat staff at Manresa in Convent. He spoke of St. Ignatius’ Spiritual Exercises and how their purpose is to invoke in us Jesus’ feelings of love, compassion and faithfulness. Ignatian prayer is imagining Jesus’ experiences in the Gospels and then similarities in our own lives. What we are seeking is to have the mind and heart of Jesus, to see what we do as working with Jesus.

With Sister Tracey Dugas we were back into Cajun prayer, but that is not exclusive. Sister Tracey is a petite lady in her forties, a nun for 25 years who could pass for a 25-year-old. She had the best one-liner of all our speakers. Sister Tracey said that people always ask her how she looks so young. Her answer: “I guess I married the right guy.” Jesus has to like Cajuns. She talked to us about another form of prayer we all can do, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. As a Daughter of St. Paul, she helps run the Pauline Book and Media Center in Metairie, a center of faith and hope where people come to be close to Jesus in the eucharistic chapel as well as through books, music and videos.

Our speakers were quite diverse, the next one being a Benedictine monk from St. Joseph Abbey in Covington, Father Ephrem Arcement. He has a PhD in spirituality and recently published a book on Thomas Merton’s prophetic spirituality. It is amazing how true contemplatives who spend so much time in prayer often have been able to pin-point what is at the root of the despair and unhappiness of the people of their time. It is always a lack of contact with God, an inability to love as Christ loved. It just is expressed in different ways at different times.

Stephen Binz is a Catholic biblical scholar, holding graduate degrees from the Pontifical Gregorian University and the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, with additional studies at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife Pamela. As our final speaker, he talked to us about “Lectio Divina,” reading the Bible for the purpose of meeting the living God in Christ, who is the heart of Scripture. Many read Scripture like they read literature for knowledge, for information, for inspiration. But what it was written for, and the way the early fathers of the church read it, was for a personal encounter with God. They read it slowly, aloud, meditatively with a “listening ear.” They reflected on how God was speaking to them in their lives as he spoke in Scripture. This often leads to prayer with few words, to simply enjoying God’s presence. But then we are challenged to live out what God is telling us through faithful witness in our daily lives. (Binz’s speaking topics and publications can be found at Bridge-B.com)

It was a good four days of continuing formation.

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. He can reached at johnnycarville@gmail.com.