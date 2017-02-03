Greetings of peace in the New Year!

After two years of work and visitations to every church parish in our diocese, the Diocesan Pastoral Planning Task Force has completed and presented to me the report containing recommendations for ongoing pastoral planning in our diocese. I am very happy to accept these recommendations and offer my support as we move forward toward implementation.

You will notice that the report is divided into four sections: 1. Introduction, outlining the history of the work of the task force and the process used in creating this document; 2. Part One: Immediate need adjustments; 3. Part Two: Infrastructure changes; and 4. Part Three: New pastoral planning infrastructure.

The recommendations contained in the report range from areas such as the celebration of Masses, to the ongoing formation of parish lay leadership, our commitment to ongoing pastoral planning in our diocese and many other areas. Some of these recommendations have already been implemented or are in process, such as a resource for priests to help them obtain assistance with weekend Masses in case of emergency and the establishment of a Parish Pastoral Resource Team. This team consists of 25 to 30 volunteers from throughout the Diocese of Baton Rouge and is designed to assist pastors and parishioners develop a specific pastoral plan for their individual parishes for present and future ministry needs.

Members of the task force are currently visiting each of the six deaneries in our diocese to present this report to you and seek your thoughts. Thank you for your participation in this part of our pastoral planning process.

This report would not have been possible without the diligent work and assistance of the members of the Pastoral Planning Task Force, SSA Consultants of Baton Rouge and the many volunteer members of our parish visitation teams. I thank them for their time and effort, and I thank all of you, the faithful of our diocese, for your openness to this process and your continued commitment to pastoral planning.