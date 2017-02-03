Pro-Life Mass – A pro-life Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5:30 p.m., at St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-383-4127.

Metairie Retreats – The Archdiocese of New Orleans Retreat Center, 5500 St. Mary St., Metairie, will host the upcoming retreats in February: Friday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 12, “Celebrating Life’s Sacred Moments,” with Father Joe Nassal CPPS; Saturday, Feb. 18 – Sunday, Feb. 19, “Accepting and Responding to the Unconditional Love of God,” with Msgr. Doug Doussan. For more information, visit retreats.arch-no.org, or call 504-267-9604.

Ascension Catholic School Dinner – Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School in Donaldsonville will have a dinner, auction and raffle on Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at the Ascension Catholic High School gym, 311 Vincent Street. Cocktails and appetizers will be served at 6 p.m. Cost of the dinner is $50. For more information, call 225-473-9227.

Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites – The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites welcomes all who are interested in developing their prayer life according to the Carmelite saints. The next meeting will be Sunday, Feb. 12, 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center in St. Gabriel’s Room, 444 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-343-3181 or 225-803-3391, or email robertwhite456@att.net

St. Aloysius Mission – Father Simeon Gallagher OFMCap will present a mission, “Healing Hearts and Homes: Reclaiming Lives,” Monday, Feb. 20 – Thursday, Feb. 23, at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge. For the morning session, which begins at 9 a.m., there will be confession from 7:30 – 7:55 a.m. and Mass at 8 a.m., followed by coffee with Father Gallagher. The evening sessions will be a repeat of the morning sessions and start at 7 p.m., beginning with the liturgy of the word.

Religious Emblems Training – The Catholic Committee on Scouting is looking for adults to become religious emblems counselors for Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts and Cub Scouts. Training will be Sunday, March 5, 1 – 5 p.m., at the Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center library, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge. For more information, visit info.ccosbr.net, or call Kathy Gora at 225-753-7046.