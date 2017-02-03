By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

Is it possible to support your favorite school, help local businesses thrive and save money at the same time?

Creators of a new app called “sLocal,” from left, Jay Butcher, technology director at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Bradley Katzmarzyk, tech enthusiast and J.P. Kelly, CHS athletic director, review business strategy for their company, JBK Save Enterprises. Photo by Rachele Smith | The Catholic Commentator

It is, according to three Catholic High School graduates, who say they have created a unique app that can accomplish all of those things and even more.

Called sLocal, the app lets users take advantage of money saving offers from local businesses while also providing a way for those same companies to compete in the ever-growing (and often cost-prohibitive) mobile marketplace.

But how can an app that creates an online meeting place for consumers and business owners also help schools?

J.P. Kelly, athletic director at CHS and one of the app’s creators, said sLocal supports public and private K-12 schools as well as many colleges and universities.

He explained consumers download the sLocal app for $2.99 a month (cost can vary depending upon length of enrollment) with 25 percent of the purchase price going directly to a school of their choice.

Discounts and other offers are a win for consumers who want to save money, and as local businesses grow and schools receive extra funding, “ultimately, (it) makes the community a better place,” said Kelly, who along with CHS technology coordinator Jay Butcher and tech guru and app designer Bradley Katzmarzyk, are the founding partners of JBK Save Enterprises, a company they formed after creating sLocal.

Kelly said it’s easy for a school to generate funds.

“Let’s say a school has 1,000 people download the app. Over the year, that’s $9,000 the school can raise,” explained Kelly, who as a school administrator confirmed those funds can be used in many valuable ways.

“They can be translated into iPads for students or maybe used to buy textbooks or anything else the school might need. The point is the funds are not defined. It’s money not in their budget,” he added.

Providing schools with options is important for the app’s creators, who admit, at its core, sLocal is an educational initiative designed to allow schools and students to succeed.

“Over two years ago, before we started developing the app, we were thinking about a business that we could start that would help high schools,” said Kelly.

After kicking around some ideas that included a coffee shop for high school students and even opening a driving academy, the men, all on staff at Catholic at the time, soon recognized the potential in a technology-based idea that would allow local businesses to have a mobile media presence. Their app, however, had to fill a definite need. Not only did it have to keep costs down for local businesses (who are in many cases forced out of the lucrative mobile market because of the price of designing and maintaining an app), but it also had to ensure each company controlled its own content.

“Once we realized what we wanted to do, (designing) the app just fell into place,” said Katzmarzyk, a 2014 CHS grad who led a team of developers in creating sLocal.

“Looking back on the app’s beginning, it’s easy to see how the idea sparked the perfect storm, bringing together as Kelly said, “three different generations with three unique skill sets” in education, business and technology.

Yet, as effective as their different talents were in creating sLocal, the CHS alums also have a shared set of values, something each said was instrumental in forming their company and the reason why they chose to make education paramount.

“Our core values (of the company) are pretty close to the core values of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart (the founding brothers of Catholic High),” said Kelly.

In addition to education (a hallmark of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart), those values also include respect, service (every current and future employee will have to commit to at least two hours of service each week, said Kelly) and personal attention.

“One way that we distinguish ourselves (as a company) is through personal attention. This is important to the brothers, and it’s something we feel is missing in the tech field. Yet giving that personal attention, (such as) picking up the phone instead of just sending an email is what we feel is necessary, and what we want to separate us from others” said Butcher.

Since successfully completing a two- month beta testing period, sLocal has started the new year with an even larger footprint, increasing its local business count (which includes different location sites) to 160 and growing its consumer base to more than 1,300 users. The men anticipate both numbers will continue to rise.

According to Butcher, the company is focused on growing the Baton Rouge market while keeping tethered to what it believes will help schools.

Kelly added success in Baton Rouge will lead the way for local initiatives elsewhere, offering more positive connections for schools, local businesses and consumers in other communities.

“We created a platform (with sLocal) that can go as wide as people want to take it,” he said, noting that plans are already underway to expand the concept to other cities.

To download the app or find out more, visit slocalapp.com.