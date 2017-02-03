The Catholic Commentator

Following months of delay brought on by this past summer’s flooding, the diocesan Pastoral Planning Task Force is debuting its much-anticipated report to the public.

A series of meetings at the deanery level began Feb. 2 at St. Mark Church in Gonzales and will conclude Feb. 21 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge.

Chairman Father Trey Nelson, who has spent the past three years working with task force members gathering information, attending church meetings throughout the diocese and helping craft the final document, said the report addresses immediate and long-term needs.

“The immediate need it speaks to is how do you deliver priestly ministry with smaller number of priests that has already in some places affected Mass schedules and will continue to do so?” said Father Nelson, who is pastor at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Baton Rouge. “The laity and priests alike are aware that priests in certain places may not be able to do as many Masses as they have been doing.”

Father Nelson cited St. Isidore Church in Baker and St. Pius X Church in Baton Rouge as to how Mass schedules are being impacted. Previously, each of the parishes held a vigil Mass but that has been reduced to one, which is alternated among each church depending on the time of year.

Additionally, Father Nelson noted how the cluster church parishes of St. Joseph Church in Paulina, St. Michael the Archangel in Convent and Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Gramercy have reduced their combined nine weekend Masses to six.

“This process will yield further recommendations to Bishop (Robert W.) Muench,” Father Nelson said.

He added that several of the task force’s recommendations have already been implemented, including establishing a resource and emergency phone number for priests to call if an emergency arises, such as illness, and he needs to find a replacement to celebrate Mass. Chancellor Father Yi, pastor at Ascension of Lord Church and St. Francis of Assisi Church, both in Donaldsonville, is the contact person for priests when necessary.

Also established and already implemented is that parish to parish tithing has been moved to extraordinary income, which means, according to Father Nelson, that if a financially stronger parish wishes to help a needy parish by donating money through a one-time donation or on a monthly basis, the needy parish will not be taxed by the diocese on the amount of the donation.

“Before this process they would be,” he said, adding that Bishop Muench approved this recommendation immediately.

Another recommendation currently in use is a mentoring program for priests who have been ordained less than five years. Mentors have already been assigned to those priests who have been ordained in the past few years.

The program also includes mentoring for first-time pastors as well as those priests being pastored with a school for the first time. The latter program is being developed jointly by the task force and the Catholic Schools Office.

The diocese is also developing and establishing a protocol for working with foreign-born priests who are serving in the diocese. Father Nelson said that will include reception, orientation, development and evaluation for those priests.

Also established and operating is the Pastoral Support Committee, which consists of 25 to 30 lay volunteers from throughout the diocese. Father Nelson said the volunteers “were trained by SSA Consultants of Baton Rouge with the purpose to assist pastors, priests and parishes in discerning the structural and pastoral ministry model for their particular commonality given the fewer number of priests available and changing demographic in their area.”

He said the committee is divided into teams of three to five members and paired with a parish or cluster of parishes. He said those team members, using the parish pastoral support committee guidebook, guide the priest and leadership through the process of discerning what is the best model for the community.

“Their role is not to go in and tell a community what to do,” Father Nelson said. “They conduct extensive interviews, they try to build a consensus and they make recommendations to the parish and the diocese.”

He said that in theory the committee could be used in every parish but currently it is being used in areas that have experienced demographic change and areas where the diocese cannot necessarily provide the same number of priests personnel.

Father Nelson said those areas or parishes currently include St. Isidore and St. Pius; Sacred Heart in Gramercy, St. Joseph in Pauline and St. Michael in Convent; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Plattenville and St. Philomena in Labadieville; Our Lady of Peace and St. Philip in Vacherie and St. James in St. James; and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Maringouin, St. Frances Xavier Church in Livonia and St. Joseph Church in Grosse Tete.

Father Nelson said that perhaps the task force’s most important recommendation is that the proposed Office of Pastoral Planning be established as a permanent position.

‘It’s our goal but it just could not happen this year,” he said, adding there needs to be a mechanism in place for pastoral planning to continue.

Meetings are scheduled Feb. 8at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Donaldsonville, Feb. 9 at St. John the Baptist Church in Brusly, Feb. 15 at St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland Church in Albany, Feb. 20 at Our Lady of Mercy and the final one at St. Joseph Cathedral. Meetings are generally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately one hour, 15 minutes.