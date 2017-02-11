Club Blue making an investment in the lives of area youth

By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

The young professionals organization Club Blue has an investment plan with returns surpassing any business goal. Its members pool their resources, talents and time into ministering to underserved children, who happily respond and talk about things going on in their lives and their hopes and dreams for the future, according to Club Blue founder Joseph Cefalu.

Joseph Cefalu, co-founder of Club Blue, asks who wants to race first during some after-school activities for children in the Boys & Girls Club. Club Blue is a social and philanthropic network of young professionals who are dedicated to developing awareness of and providing volunteer opportunities to support the Boys & Girls Club. Photos provided by Joseph Cefalu

Cefalu, the 2016 Catholic Schools Distinguished Graduate for St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge, and Chelsey Blankenship co-founded Club Blue in 2014. The organization hosts events and service projects to raise awareness and resources and encourage young professionals to become involved through leadership, volunteerism and advocacy for Boys & Girls Club. There are currently 50-75 active Club Blue members.

“I think young professionals who are from Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas can see some of the challenges that kids in Baton Rouge face,” said Blankenship, a marketing consultant and co-owner of a boutique in Port Allen. “The Boys & Girls Club develops a sense of awareness for young professionals that can make us appreciate and understand those challenges and make Baton Rouge better.”

Members of Club Blue mentor children after school and during the summer, said financial advisor Todd Hymel, a board of trustees member for Boys & Girls Cub and its liaison for Club Blue.

The organization has hosted events such as a field day full of games, toy drives and haunted houses.

There are also events to encourage youth on their journey toward maturity. For the boys it is Passport to Manhood, a 16-week program that promotes and teaches responsibility in male Boys & Girls Club members ages 11-14. The program ends with a graduation luncheon in which the boys network with businessmen. The men present the boys with ties as a symbol of the young men’s commitment to increase their character and citizenship.

For the girls, there is a Girls at the Table luncheon, which emphasizes women need a place at the table by connecting girls with female mentors.

There is also “Steak and Stake.” Club Blue members enjoy steak with Boy’s & Girls Club members while “taking a stake in their life.”

During these events Club Blue members say they realize the youth have not had the same opportunities as they did growing up.

Hymel said while attending Steak and Stake, “One child put the steak on a piece of bread and ate it like a hamburger, he had never experienced eating steak before, so he wasn’t sure how to hold a fork and knife. It’s the experiences that you take for granted growing up when you had someone teach you how to do these things. Some of these children have never had these experiences that we had growing up. It’s one of those moments that you realize how lucky you are to come from a family with parents who took the time to show you these things.”

At the Steak and Stake luncheon, Blankenship noted, “One of the questions on the placemats to break the ice was, ‘If you can do anything in the world you want to do, what would it be?’ I wrote, ‘skydive’ and the girl next to me wrote, ‘meet my dad.’ That was eye opening to me. Growing up with two parents in a household it’s hard to imagine not knowing your dad. Especially for our male mentors, they are positive influence in a boy’s life. That sometimes is lacking and unfortunately sometimes becomes a problem.”

Youth can even benefit from exploring the local area, said Blankenship.

“Field trips to Bluebonnet Swamp or the capitol are things that are in our backyard that have a mystique, and it opens their eyes to a career they had never heard of before or about Louisiana history and how long we’ve come and where we are now,” said Blankenship.

Cefalu, an attorney, has seen the impact such excursions have on the youth.

“Some of the kids who did a shadowing program or field trips had never been in an elevator or seen the Mississippi River before. So we went to the top of the State Capitol to introduce them to it. They had heard about it, but they had never been in such a place before,” said Cefalu.

Members of Club Blue prepared a Thanksgiving meal for Boys & Girls Club members at Inspire Charter Academy in Baton Rouge.

Club Blue members share with their peers the importance of working with the youth through events to raise awareness and money.

One of the big events is “Great Futures Gala,” a fundraiser which honors young professionals who are giving back, said Blankenship, gala committee chair. Funds raised support the Boys & Girls Club. More information about this event can be found at greatfuturesgalabr.com.

The young professionals noted their desire to give back stems from people who have positively influenced their lives. Each credited their parents as their primary mentors.

Additional mentors were people such as coaches, teachers and others who worked with youth daily.

“I watched people who impacted the community in a positive way. I wanted to emulate them,” said Hymel, who attended Ascension Catholic School.

He said the adults urged him to serve, cutting the grass at the church cemetery, cleaning up and painting the church and going with his parents to serve at the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

“It goes back to my Catholic roots,” said Hymel.

Blankenship fondly remembers her grandmother teaching children about the faith at St. Joseph Church in Marksville.

“My grandmother taught catechism at my church. I ended up teaching catechism with her,” said Blankenship.

The club leaders acknowledged their peers focus on balancing career, family and countless appointments. But they noted the reward of networking while impacting the next generation.

“Having the kids as your objective and helping them improve their lives is our goal – and it’s tangible,” said Cefalu. “You can see the results when you show up out of the blue and want to hang out with them. They are excited and want to talk abouttheir life dreams.”

For more information about Club Blue email brclubblue@gmail.com.