By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

A day that seemingly began like any other for Deacon Pat Broussard turned tragic three years ago with the sudden death of his beloved wife, Aminthe, who died at her desk at the age of 52.

Deacon Pat Broussard

Theirs was a love affair like few have the good fortunate of experiencing. Aminthe’s death initially left Deacon Broussard pondering a future without the women who had become his life partner.

“Your world turns upside down at a moment’s notice,” he said. “Dealing with the shock and reeling with the situation, immediately God cradled me and surrounded me with such wonderful people. Father (David) Allen, (pastor at Holy Family Church in Port Allen where Deacon Broussard was assigned for seven years) met me at the hospital along with Deacon Ricky Patterson and longtime friend Ann Halphen.”

But as so often happens, veiled in tragedy was a future with a twist. As Deacon Broussard recalls, 25 hours after his wife’s death, he was sitting at his kitchen table with his mother-in-law Helen, whom he “loves to death” and calls her mom.

At one point, she looked Deacon Broussard in the eye and said, “You know Paddi, I think that you would make a wonderful priest.”

“Some people might have gotten a little bent out of shape by that (comment) but it came from Mom and she is a very prayerful woman,” Deacon Broussard said. “She was the first person who told me I should pursue the diaconate back in 2002.”

“I actually felt through the numbness in hearing her say that it had a little feeling of rightness,” he added. “That was a little bit of clarity.”

Unbeknownst to Deacon Broussard at the time, the seeds had been planted for a pastoral ministry that will blossom in May when he is ordained a priest for the Diocese of Baton Rouge. And when he lies before Bishop Robert W. Muench at St. Joseph Cathedral in late spring, Deacon Broussard will be joining a trend of priests being ordained later in life.

A year ago, Father Edwin Martin, currently the parochial vicar at St. Thomas More Church in Baton Rouge, was ordained at the age of 59. Father Martin and Deacon Broussard share similar spiritual journeys, joining the priesthood following the death of their wives.

In the past two years, Father Matthew Graham, administrator at St. Elizabeth Church in Paincourtville, was ordained after spending several years in a successful career as a chemical engineer. Also in his class was Father Brad Doyle, who spent a year teaching before entering the seminary.

Deacon Ryan Halford, 33, who will be ordained with Deacon Broussard in May, has also taken the non-traditional route, spending several years in the secular world discerning his own vocation.

“You do have some older guys, but I think it’s kind of both (traditional and non-traditional seminarians),” said Father Matt Dupre, director of seminarians for the Diocese of Baton Rouge and pastor at St. Patrick Church in Baton Rouge.

“Certainly, if you are to go to Notre Dame Seminary (in New Orleans) you would see a mixed group of guys,” he said. “I can remember when we were in the seminary it was just young guys.”

Father Dupre said the older seminarians bring a unique perspective in the sense that they have the experience of raising a family, or being out in the workforce.

“Will that make them more relatable for some people in certain situations,” Father Dupre wondered. “I would say yes. But each seminarian brings his own unique talents. The younger guys have a lot to offer.”

Deacon Broussard said he has noticed a trend at Notre Dame with later in life seminarians. In fact, he said he and other seminarians have formed an Over 50 Club at Notre Dame, noting that 11 of the 140 seminarians at the seminary have entered into their golden years.

“I love the young men, I love them dearly,” said Deacon Broussard, who called Deacon Halford one of God’s little gifts. “But what I noticed right off is when you are sitting with men your own age, in their 50s and 60s, there’s just a bit of a different commarardie.

“We have all been through a little bit, and laugh about things that only older guys can do.”

Father Dupre said Father Martin and Deacon Broussard are unique in that they were deacons at the time their wives died.

“It’s still a blessing that the Lord is able to, even in those difficult circumstances, call these men into service and into the priesthood,” he added. “It always goes back to guys who have an experience of a good pastor, a joyful pastor. That’s really what fosters that of a vocation within a man.”

After Aminthe’s death, Deacon Broussard noted he was faced with three choices: remain a celibate deacon, be laicized and remarry or, as he said, consider the “remote possibility of becoming a priest.”

“The call to the permanent diaconate is not the same as to the priesthood,” he said. “You have to look at the life, and when I look at the life, I see the reality and the wonderful, and the not so wonderful, and I am still at peace with it.”