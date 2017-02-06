By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

Dr. James Healy was scandalized years ago when he heard a talk from a psychologist and marriage counselor who revealed he had been married six times. But the man revealed a deeper truth about commitment being the fuel of intimacy in marriage when he said “to the same woman.”

Healy, director of the Center for Family Ministry of the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois since 1989, recently spoke about the many “transfigurations, crucifixions/deaths and resurrections” that occur in marriage during a seminar, “How to Be Married and Stay Engaged,” at the Catholic Life Center.

“Some say that the meaning of marriage preparation is to put reality into the romance and the purpose of marriage enrichment is to put romance into the reality,” said Healy. He emphasized that marriage is an invitation to take part in the paschal mystery of Christ and the church should accompany couples during its journey by providing resources and support.

Many newly married couples often operate under the “halo affect” of romantic love in which “everything is perfect” and both spouses are shining. This is not unlike the transfiguration on the mountain, when Jesus revealed his divinity.

There is nothing “fake” about this period in marriage, as couples get a foretaste of heaven, Healy stated.

But through life’s circumstances, a couple finds it is no longer “on top of the mountain.” As it was for Jesus, it’s time to come down.

“And what is waiting for Jesus (and us) next? The cross,” said Healy.

Each season of change presents a “crucifixion” that requires sacrifice or denial to self, such as moving to a new community, parenthood, illness, loss of a job, the “empty nest,” death of a loved one and retirement.

For a marriage to survive, a couple needs three things: skill, vision and support.

Skills include communication.

“In most conversations there’s not a speaker and a listener, but a speaker and someone waiting to speak,” said Healy.

He stressed good communication involves a speaker who is speaking only for themselves and not their spouse and listener who is not looking for ammunition for rebuttal but to truly understand.

Vision includes the couple putting their struggles in the context of heaven.

“We don’t get married just to each other. We obviously get married to raise the next generation but also to have shoulder to shoulder intimacy. We are suppose to be an image of God’s divine love. We have a job description far beyond making each other happy,” Healy said.

Support is also critical as a couple journeys through the paschal mystery. The church plays a vital part in ministering to these couples, said Healy.

A good marriage preparation program will urge the couple to discuss areas of potential conflict that arise during marriage. But evidence suggests marriage prep is good only for the first 5-7 years of marriage, as the couple must continue to strive to strengthen their commitment and receive support if their marriage is to thrive, Healy stated.

“We’ve done a good job with marriage prep, but there’s more,” said Healy, who founded the Illinois Catholic Family Ministries and has served as an advisor to the National Council of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Marriage and the Family.

“We need churches to be supportive. They need to bring couples together to support, teach each other and normalize the stress. Instead of complaining about it, laugh about it sometimes,” said Healy.

A good marriage enrichment program will help a couple get “swept up” in the paschal mystery, Healy said.

“It’s at the Eucharist (Mass) that we unite our dying and rising with Jesus,” said Healy. “We don’t just send wheat and wine up there. We send two things made by human hands (bread and wine) that have been beaten up, broken and transformed … That is like our marriages. Our marriages are both natural and supernatural. Along with the bread and wine, we send up our marriages and say, ‘Lord, transform us.’ ”

This paschal vision is even reflected in the couple’s physical intimacy, said Healy.

“In the Catholic Church the priest takes the host, the Eucharist, and says, ‘This is my body, given for you.’

“In the sacrament of marriage when the couple is making love, what is the woman saying to the man? ‘This is my body given for you.’ What is the man saying right then? ‘This is my body given for you.’ We believe Jesus is present in a very special way at that moment sacramentally,” Healy said.

Couples will experience crucifixions many times in their relationships, but the good news is that by staying faithful, like Jesus, their marriages will be resurrected and transformed. The spouses will joyfully find themselves married to each other many times over. He said this brings hope in that God is the author and sanctifier of marriages.

“If you look in the Bible, marriage is the most common expression God uses of faithful, divine love,” Healy said. “The kingdom of God is like a happily married couple. That’s the best image.

“The heart of the world, the heart of the universe, is not cruelty, not chance, but love. We (married couples) are supposed to be the most clear, in your face, flesh and bones sign of the ultimate love – what God’s love is really about.”