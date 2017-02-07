By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

Father Jeff Bayhi, pastor of St. John the Baptist Church in Zachary, said he is grateful following an audience he and others, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, had with Pope Francis during a recent trip to Rome, and he expressed hope that Louisiana’s efforts to combat human trafficking will be fortified.

Pope Francis poses for a photo with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his delegation, including Father Jeff Bayhi, pastor at St. John the Baptist Church in Zachary, during the pope’s general audience at the Vatican Jan. 18. The delegation was there to discuss human trafficking prevention. The Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy, who are establishing a safe house for girls in the area, are also part of the delegation. Photo by CNS

Father Bayhi said Pope Francis was pleased government officials in Louisiana and the church were working together to stop human trafficking and its grave violation and exploitation of children and women.

He added that Pope Francis has called human trafficking “the scourge of the 21st century.”

“The pope said he will continue to pray for us as we fight human trafficking and he asked that we pray for him,” said Father Bayhi.

During their three-to-four minute meeting with the pontiff, Father Bayhi said Pope Francis also blessed a plaque, which will serve as the cornerstone for Metanoia, a home currently under construction at a secure location in the Diocese of Baton Rouge. Father Bayhi has been instrumental in the effort to make Metanoia a reality. The home will serve as a safe place for teen girls rescued from human trafficking. In 2016, statistics released in October from the National Human Trafficking Hotline showed that state officials in Louisiana investigated 76 human trafficking cases reported and fielded 245 calls. Baton Rouge is considered a prime area for human trafficking because of its location next to two major interstate systems.

In addition to their audience with Pope Francis, an opportunity Father Bayhi said was greatly facilitated through a letter written by Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans, the group also had a three-hour meeting with Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. Father Bayhi explained that Sorondo is the “pope’s point man” in the fight against human trafficking worldwide.

Father Bayhi also expressed appreciation that his traveling group was able to visit with Consolata Missionary Sister Eugenia Bonetti, a leading figure in helping those sold into trafficking, especially women forced into prostitution.

Father Bayhi said Sister Eugenia has been called the Mother Teresa of human trafficking victims.

Before returning home, Father Bayhi and some of his traveling group had the opportunity to show their appreciation and celebrate Mass with the Hospitalier Sisters of Mercy. The order has provided four sisters to help staff Metanoia in Baton Rouge.

“We were able to thank them for giving us such a great gift and for joining us in the fight to stop human trafficking,” Father Bayhi said.