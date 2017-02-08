By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

A sun-splashed afternoon painted an idyllic backdrop as one of the most beloved landmarks in Pointe Coupee Parish and certainly an important piece of south Louisiana history displayed a radiance that had been slowly eroding because of age’s natural ravages.

Bishop Robert W. Muench blesses the congregation during a special Mass commemorating the renovation of historic St. Mary of False River Church in New Roads on Jan. 29. The bishop also blessed the altar and other areas. Photos by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

Several hundred parishioners of St. Mary of False River Church gathered with Bishop Robert W. Muench, pastor Msgr. Robert Berggreen and other clergy members on Jan. 29 to celebrate a special rededication Mass commemorating the renovations of the historic church.

“In the river towns, in the small communities in south Louisiana, two institutions were critical for the communities: the school and the church,” Msgr. Berggreen said in the week leading up to the Mass. “The church is crucial for this community.”

As part of the renovations a new guard rail was installed in the choir loft, with the design commemorating the original Communion rail.

Originally opened in 1907, the church had fallen on hard times in the past few decades. A leaky roof had caused damage to several spots on the interior, and at one point a pail was placed near the altar to collect leaking water. Significant water damage was also evident in the choir loft, and at one of the side entrances.

The $1.5 million renovation included replacing the roof, repairing the steeple, gutting and refitting the sacrisities, repairs to damage caused by the leaky roof, pressure washing the bricks, plastering the walls where necessary, painting the church, replacing the carpet in some areas and restoring the original hardwood floors in others and restoring the Way of the Cross stations. A new guard rail was also installed in the choir loft, with the design commemorating the old Communion rail.

“It was a massive job because the church had been let go for so long,” Msgr. Bergreen said, adding the fundraising campaign, which had a goal of $1.5 million, raised $1.6 million.

“The people have been very generous and good,” he said. “It speaks to the commitment they have for the church. They love the church and if the people see a need, they will be generous to fulfill it.”

That commitment was also noted by Bishop Muench in his closing remarks, telling parishioners they are “a great example to other parishes in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and beyond of what it means to be a community of faith. You are an inspiration.”

“The beauty of the work that has been accomplished is a reflection of the beauty of you, parishioners at St. Mary, your dedication to the church and to this church parish, and the great leadership and great sacrifice and great devotion for which you are known,” he added. “I commend you, I congratulate you, I thank you, I praise you.”



The $1.5 million in renovations included repairing the roof, replacing the carpet, above, and repairing water damage caused by the leaky roof.