By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

The most treasured object in Haley Anderson’s life is pearl-colored and shiny but is not a piece of jewelry or glitzy trinket. It reminds her of her special bond with her father, Peter Anderson Jr. (PJ), who died from colon cancer in December 2014.

Haley Anderson is pictured with her dad Peter Anderson Jr. (PJ), who died in December 2014. Haley, a student at St. Francis Xavier School in Baton Rouge, was named the middle school winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence for a school essay she wrote about her dad’s truck. Photos provided by Hagar Brown Anderson

“One of the incredibly amazing things I treasure is my dad’s loud, fast and furious old-school truck. I treasure it because it’s something my daddy cherished when he was here, and now that he has passed away I committed to take care of it and keep it in good shape,” wrote Anderson in an essay for which she was chosen the middle school winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. The award, sponsored by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, recognizes rising African-American fiction writers. Anderson was honored for her achievement at the Manship Theater on Jan. 19 as well as at St. Francis Xavier School.

While Anderson’s father owned several old vehicles, the 1990 Chevrolet truck came to mind when writing the essay because it was special to the whole family, which includes mother, Hagar, and brother Peter Anderson III.

“The white truck was his first race truck. He took his time and put his own motor in it,” said Anderson.

She was instructed to use her five senses when writing the essay, and she wrote vividly about the truck.

“In the neighborhood, when my daddy would run his old-school truck, you could literally hear it down the street and around the whole neighborhood,” Anderson wrote. “Every now and then, I run it to let my brother drive it a little bit so that the racing gas or engine doesn’t give up or cause any disruption to the truck because I’m afraid that if it gets messed up, it would cost more than what I have, so it’ll cause my mom to have to pay for it. I don’t like her spending any more money than paying the bills and providing for us.”

She enjoyed spending Friday nights with her family at State Capitol Raceway, where her dad raced the white truck.

“Those nights were the best part of my life,” Haley said.

She continued, “I found it interesting that it (the white truck) had one seat in there, down where he kept his racing helmet. There was this stick thing, it almost looked like a clutch stick, that he shifted gears with.”

Anderson and her family loaded up with food before watching the action.

“When we’d get to the track, he (PJ) always gave me a lot of money to rack up on snacks. My cousins, my brother and I always had candy in our mouths while watching our dads race their old-school cars,” she wrote.

Her father raced to win, according to Anderson.

“If he didn’t win, he would say, ‘I’m going to keep on going until I win,’ ” she said. “He would bring home a tall trophy that was as tall as I was. He only brought home one small trophy, all the rest were big. He never brought home any medals, which was for lower places.”

But the most winning things about her dad was his smile and friendliness.

“He was a jokester. He liked to talk, to laugh and put smiles on people’s face. He was loving and always took care of people,” said Anderson, who likes to “clown around” herself.

While she has adjusted to her dad’s death, she acknowledged, “Not seeing him or hearing him in the house was kind of a weird thing. It is kind of unbelievable that he passed away at such a young age.”

Peter Anderson’s pearly white 1990 Chevrolet truck was a winner at the State Capitol Raceway on Friday nights.

But through a heart connection that defies death, he continues to encourage her to do her best.

“If I’m taking a test, I look around, take a few deep breathes and just talk to him (in my head). He always told me no matter what do your best. He always cheered me on in different stuff,” Anderson said.

He also urges her to do different things.

“He tried a lot of different stuff. If he felt it was cool he loved to go for it,” said Anderson.

This is what encouraged her to try basketball.

“My first time playing basketball was right after he passed way. A team was saying they did not have enough players and I went right on in. I said to keep my head off his death and stuff I would go ahead and play basketball. It was better than to just sit around the house and play on the phone,” Anderson said.

She loves the sport and hopes to play basketball when she enters St. John High School in Plaquemine next year.

Anderson believes her dad would be proud of her winning the Ernest Gains Award.

“I was very surprised. When I found out I won $100, it put a smile on my face, because I love money and I love buying shoes. Buying shoes is my hobby. I’m a sneakerhead,” she said.

But if she could have “all the money in the world,” Haley said she would give it all away if she could have one thing that isn’t materialistic.

“If I could bring him back to win more medals and enjoy a regular life with no stress or pain, like us, I would because I love both my parents equally and dearly,” Haley wrote in her essay.