Catholics in the Armed Forces and members of the Archdiocese for Military Services have donated $63,383.39 in humanitarian assistance to victims of the historic flooding this past August.

The AMS sent the donation on Jan. 27 to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, which will distribute the funds, along with many other donations received from throughout the country, to south Louisiana flood victims through Catholic Charities USA.

The donations were taken up in a special collection on U.S. military installations nationwide during weekend Masses on Jan. 17-18. The response came in response to an appeal by Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio JCD, archbishop for the military services.

“In an Aug. 24 letter to AMS endorsed by military chaplains and priests, Archbishop Broglio said “all of us have followed the flooding which occurred in Louisiana and we recognize the suffering that such devastation brings.

“People lose almost everything they have and lives must be rebuilt. For those who mourn loved ones killed in the flood, we can only support them with your prayers.”

USCCB president Archbishop Joseph Kurtz called for a special collection Sept. 13.