Movie Reviews

A Dog’s Purpose

Universal

Pet lovers will revel in this slight but charming tale of a clever canine (voice of Josh Gad) and his adventures over a series of lifetimes as he is repeatedly reincarnated. His most significant bond is with a little boy (Bryce Gheisar) who grows into a high school football star (K.J. Apa). Though he finds support in the love of his mother (Juliet Rylance) and, later, that of his girlfriend (Britt Robertson), the athlete’s life is increasingly darkened by his father’s (Luke Kirby) worsening alcoholism. During other intervals the pooch serves as a police dog (trained by John Ortiz) and brightens the life of a lonely single gal (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). While free of anything genuinely objectionable, director Lasse Hallstrom’s screen version of W. Bruce Cameron’s best-selling 2010 novel is too potentially frightening for the smallest pups. And some grown viewers may find the four-legged protagonist’s New Age-style philosophizing a bore. Still, a good-hearted romantic wrap-up matching characters played by Dennis Quaid and Peggy Lipton as well as some droll humor throughout keep things cuddly. Mature themes, including alcohol addiction, possible cohabitation, some stylized violence with brief gore, scenes of peril, light scatological humor. A-II; PG

The Founder

Weinstein

In chronicling the early history of McDonald’s, director John Lee Hancock’s drama makes compelling food for thought, if not exactly a happy meal. Michael Keaton plays Ray Kroc, a down-on-his-luck milkshake machine salesman in 1950s Illinois whose life is transformed when he travels to Southern California to meet two of his clients, brothers Richard (Nick Offerman) and Maurice (John Carroll Lynch) McDonald. Their hamburger restaurant, he discovers, is a model of efficiency, where orders are fulfilled in just 30 seconds. Kroc partners with the siblings to franchise their operation coast to coast, but eventually schemes to take over the business. What follows is a cautionary tale about capitalism, greed and the dark side of the American dream. Probably acceptable for older teens. Mature themes, including divorce, brief profane and crude language. A-III; PG-13

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Paramount

Macho posturing predominates in this action sequel, the third in a series that began with 2002’s “XXX.” At the behest of the CIA (represented by Toni Collette), a former secret operative (Vin Diesel) comes out of retirement to chase down a device capable of turning every satellite in the sky into a destructive earthbound missile. Diesel shoots, skateboards and smart-mouths his way through director D.J. Caruso’s pedestrian film, pausing occasionally to have meaningless sex. Much action violence, some of it harsh, brief gore, strong sexual content, including semi-graphic nonmarital activity and off-screen group sex as well as references to aberrant behavior, a couple of profanities, a few milder oaths, a single rough term, frequent crude and crass language. L; PG-13

Gold

Weinstein

A strong performance from Matthew McConaughey fails to dispel the sour taste of this loosely fact-based story, set in the 1980s, about the zigzagging fortunes of the scrappy Nevada prospector he plays. Joining forces with a more sophisticated geologist (Edgar Ramirez), the miner braves the jungles of Indonesia to claim the largest gold strike of the decade. But all, of course, is not as it appears. A seedy atmosphere and a low moral tone in the boardroom are matched by an ongoing but unhallowed bedroom relationship between the protagonist and his live-in girlfriend (Bryce Dallas Howard). Additionally, screenwriters Patrick Massett and John Zinman embed their script with a motherlode of vulgarity, making director Stephen Gaghan’s salute to entrepreneurial grit unfit for most. Cohabitation, nongraphic nonmarital sexual activity, rear and partial nudity, frequent use of profanity, pervasive rough and crude language, a couple of obscene gestures. L; R

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Screen Gems

This sixth and presumably last installment in a series of video game-based films that began in 2002 follows the lead of its predecessors by keeping its connection to the console on open display. So it’s ideal for those who like their zombies and shootouts served up with a minimum of story line or dialogue. For anyone beyond the fan base, though, frustration – and a possible headache – awaits as Milla Jovovich squeezes into her famous black tights to battle a variety of villains (including Iain Glen). Occasionally aided by a sidekick (Ali Larter), she has 48 hours to find the airborne antidote to the pandemic malady that has turned the planet into a dystopian moonscape. Writer-director Paul W. S. Anderson provides not so much a plot as a goal, as if this were a game level. Yet the heroine is a moral force of a sort, one who stays grimly focused on the collection of evil forces she’s up against. Gun, knife and martial-arts violence with some gore, fleeting foul language. A-III; R

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone

BH Tilt/High Top

The parable of the Prodigal Son gets a soapy Hollywood treatment in this faith-based comedy-drama, directed by Dallas Jenkins. A washed-up former child star (Brett Dalton) lands in trouble in his hometown, moves back in with his estranged father (Neil Flynn), and must complete 200 hours of community service at a Christian megachurch run by an evangelical pastor (D.B. Sweeney). Despite the initial resistance of its comely director (Anjelah Johnson-Reyes), the actor finds an outlet for his creative energy and eventually sees the light through his participation in the church’s passion play. Andrea Gyerston Nasfell’s script is predictable but sincere, and offers lessons in forgiveness and redemption suitable for all ages. A nongraphic portrayal of the Crucifixion. A-I; PG

The Space Between Us

STX

Moral blemishes mar this science fiction-tinged romance, making it unsuitable for youngsters and teens. Dramatically, director Peter Chelsom and screenwriter Allan Loeb waste a promising premise as they imagine the life story of the first human (Asa Butterfield) born on Mars. The product of an unplanned pregnancy, the lad’s existence is kept a secret from the world after his astronaut mother (Janet Montgomery) dies in childbirth. The founder (Gary Oldman) of the company entrusted with colonizing the red planet fears a financially ruinous scandal. But an online relationship with a rebellious high school student (Britt Robertson) along with the desire to locate his father motivate the lonely 16-year-old to journey to Earth, despite the fact that the trip poses serious medical risks since his body is unused to the home orb’s atmosphere. The young people hit the road together in search of Dad, but their initially innocent bond eventually finds them hitting the sack as well. And their picturesque odyssey through the Southwest is punctuated by shoplifting and serial car theft. A benign view of theft, nongraphic but romanticized underage premarital sexual activity, at least one mild oath, a single crude and several crass terms. A-III; PG-13

