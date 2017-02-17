Keeper of the Flame

I’m walking in their footsteps

I’m singing their old songs

Somebody blazed this trail

I’m treadin’ on

I’m bent but I’m not broken

I’m stronger than I feel

I’m made of flesh and bone

Not made of steel

Refrain:

I’m the keeper of the flame

The teller of the story

Keeper of the flame

For the ones that came before me

For the little pilot lights waiting to ignite

Like fireflies in the rain

Keeper of the flame

I’ve been burned down to ashes

Waiting for the wind

To carry me and start a fire again

Sometimes I’m just a flicker

A candle in your eye

But I swear to God

I’ll never let it die

(Repeat refrain.)

When I’m drowning

When I’m fighting

When I’m screaming

When I’m hiding

When I’m losing

When I’m winning

I go back to

The beginning

Keeper of the flame

The teller of the story

Keeper of the flame

I’m not doing it for the glory

But for those little pilot lights waiting to ignite

Like fireflies in the rain

Keeper of the flame

I’m the keeper of the flame

I’m the keeper of the flame

Sung by Miranda Lambert | Copyright © 2016, Vanner Records

Miranda Lambert’s latest release is the double disc “The Weight of These Wings.” Lambert is a well-established country star, but she also gets airplay on pop stations. This latest work is her effort to reflect on the losses and triumphs in her personal life.

The single “Keeper of the Flame” off this disc aptly describes how Lambert needed to find her emotional and spiritual resilience to move ahead with her life. The song’s character speaks about how “I’ve been burned down to ashes.”

Yet, she finds herself “waiting for the wind to carry me and start a fire again.” She sees herself as “the keeper of the flame,” a protector of the power and energy of life that each of us carries within our souls.

Both her insight and her emotional stamina are commendable. As we all know, life can bring times of hurt, disappointment, even despair. Discovering ways to keep the “flame” alive, even if it just seems only to be flickering, is the spiritual power of resilience.

So how do we access this power when we need it? What generates the inner quality of resilience that can keep us going when the future looks far different from what we wanted?

Tapping into this spiritual power is a process. The first step is to accept your feelings, not run away from them. Hurt, anger, disappointment and grief are normal responses to loss. In fact, they are the first part of healing, for no healing occurs without feeling.

This first step is difficult. Facing one’s emotional and spiritual pain means telling the truth and allowing such feelings to move through you.

This step requires both understanding and support from others. We need to understand that emotions, no matter what we are feeling, is energy in motion. Thus, no emotional experience will last, for all feeling is a wave of energy that, like any type of wave, eventually passes.

The passing of the wave is helped along by compassionate support of others. Facing emotional pain alone tends to prolong it. When we share the feelings in our heart with those we trust, we create a space for additional feelings, for example, a sense of being cared about and connection with others.

Such loving support does not “fix” the emotional hurt, but when we feel understood and accepted, the waves of emotional energy pass more quickly. We see again that we are more than the current loss, and life does continue to hold promise.

What also helps to activate resilience is an ongoing connection with God. Make God an ally for healing as you face difficult feelings, and, eventually, for letting new hopes and dreams emerge.

Even when the road to healing and renewal seems long and uncertain, we can invite God to be our constant companion. Find times of quiet to tell God whatever you are feeling, for his presence and love is always stronger than any feeling. Ask God to help you to recognize those choices and attitudes that can most empower your resilience.

The truth is that each of us is a “keeper of the flame.” We will be challenged to see just how enduring this flame can be. Yet, resilience is real in each of us as God planted it in your soul. Even when the flame of hope seems dim, look for this light within you. God will always lead you to it.

Martin is an Indiana pastoral counselor who reviews current music for Catholic News Service. Write to: chmartin@hughes.net, or 7125 West CR, 200 South, Rockport, IN 47635, or like “Charlie Martin’s Today’s Music Columns” on Facebook.