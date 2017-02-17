Jesus’ inaugural address

In St. Matthew’s Gospel, after Jesus came out of the desert following his baptism by St. John the Baptist and being tempted by the devil to abandon his God-given mission, he began teaching in the synagogues of Galilee and curing the ill. Quickly he became famous. Great crowds were coming to him from across the Jordan and as far as Jerusalem. Seeing a multitude of people gathering, he went up a mountain and addressed them about a new path of spirituality that would fulfill the purpose of the Old Testament law. He began, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

We are blessed because we are poor? That isn’t exactly the way President Trump began his inaugural address, or any other American president before him. President Trump used his inaugural address to promise to make us rich, powerful and great again. Besides the Cardinal Archbishop of New York, a rabbi and a mainline Protestant minister, President Trump had three “prosperity gospel” preachers blessing him and the country. Those who preach the prosperity gospel claim that if a man is rich, it is a sign that he is in God’s favor. I would like to know how those preachers interpret the beatitudes with which Jesus began his great Sermon on the Mount. They were a statement of what he was all about, the path he would take to establish the kingdom of God in the lives of his followers.

Each beatitude follows the first one about the poor in spirit in describing a status of diminishment. We are declared “blessed,” if we are poor in spirit, mourning, powerless, hungering and thirsting for righteousness, merciful, clean of heart, and even persecuted, insulted and falsely accused for Jesus’ sake. St. Matthew adds “in spirit” to the poor to be inclusive. You are not automatically condemned if you are rich, but you had better also be thirsting for righteousness, be merciful and clean of heart. Taking a few lumps from persecution for Jesus’ sake would also help greatly. To be poor in spirit means to have the humility to admit our own limitations and recognize that we are dependent on God. This first beatitude is really the keystone for all the others. We will not all be poor in worldly goods, persecuted or falsely accused because of our faith in Jesus, but righteousness, oneness with God and neighbor, demands that we accept responsibility to care for one another and to respect and love one another as fellow children of God.

Does anyone today really believe these beatitudes? So much that we heard in the campaign leading up to our presidential election and so much now in the first weeks of a new administration seems to center on rather crass materialism and “me first” selfishness. We like to call ourselves a Christian nation. The majority of people in this country profess some kind of Christianity and love to quote Jesus’ invitation, “Come to me, all of you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. … For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.” And everyone takes consolation in Jesus’ promise of a place in heaven after this life. “In my father’s house there are many dwelling places. If there were not, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you?” Not too many burdens in this life and a place with our name on it in heaven, ain’t it great to be Christian?

But beware of the gospel of cheap grace. That isn’t the whole Gospel Jesus taught. And, by itself, it is not reality. Jesus warned us in his Sermon on the Mount, right at the beginning of his ministry, that our comfort was not the purpose of his mission. He foresaw that at times we will have cause to mourn, be insulted and persecuted. And some will be actually poor and powerless. As his ministry continued, Jesus warned his disciples they would have to take up their own crosses and follow him. He was a realist. No one gets through this life without loss of loved ones, without illness, without disappointments and heartache. Jesus came to suffer with us, not in place of us. He came as the doctor of peace, not as the world gives it, but a deep, personal, inner peace no matter what the circumstances. As he called his apostles, so too he now calls us to follow him. The beautiful part of the beatitudes is that those who mourn will be comforted and those who are insulted and persecuted will be welcomed, supported and helped. For that is our mission as Jesus’ followers. He has continued for 21 centuries to act through his disciples.

When I read the beatitudes, I often get a flash-back of an afternoon in 1993, when I got a call, as administrator of the diocese following Bishop (Stanley J.) Ott’s death, to attend a meeting of the board of directors of our diocese’s St. Vincent de Paul Society. I was asked to come to the thrift store in the old Ourso Building on Plank Road. When I arrived and asked where was the board room, one of the employees pointed and said, “Up the stairs in the attic.” I climbed up the stairs and entered an attic with one dirty pane-glass window through which a sunbeam filled with attic dust spotlighted a circle of men, some in suits, others in jackets with construction companies’ names on them, seated in old school desks and rickety old chairs. Along the walls were boxes of donated goods for the thrift store. I knew many of the men – bankers, lawyers, contractors, store owners. I thought, “This must be what Jesus meant: ‘Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.’ ”

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. He can be reached at johnnycar ville@gmail.com.