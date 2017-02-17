Coming Events

Women in Spirit Meeting – Donna Hutto Edwards, wife of Gov. John Bel Edwards, will speak on the topic, “A Childlike Faith,” at the meeting of Women in Spirit Thursday, Feb. 23, noon, at the St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, Fourth and Main streets, Baton Rouge. Women in Faith is an interfaith gathering of women seeking spiritual growth and an opportunity to network. To RSVP email sjwomeninspirit@aol.com or call the cathedral office at 225-387-5928.

Pre-Lenten Mission – Father Philip Chircop SJ will present a pre-Lenten mission, “Go Build My Church” at Immaculate Conception Church, Denham Springs, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs. Father Chircop will preach at the weekend Masses, Feb. 18–19, and present the mission Monday, Feb. 20 – Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. For more information, call 225-665-5359.

St. Alphonsus Presentation – Shannon O’Neal, adult formation director at St. Alphonsus Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd, Greenwell Springs, will present a program, “Effectively Speaking the Truth,” Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6:30 – 8 p.m., in the church’s St. Francis Room. For more information, call 225-261-4644.

Eucharistic Adoration Talk – Sister Tracey Dugas FSP will speak on “Devotional Prayer: The Gift of Eucharistic Adoration,” Thursday, March 9, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., at Holy Family Church’s Marian Hall, 474 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. For more information, call 225-383-1838.

Louisiana Chesterton Conference – The third annual Louisiana Chesterton Conference, which celebrates the writings and life of G.K. Chesterton, will be held Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., at Chesterton Hall, 143 N.W. Railroad Ave., Ponchatoula. Register at ches tertonbr.com. For more information, email karen@karen jhornsby.com, or call 225-312-5824.

Gentle Hands Retreat – Gentle Hands Ministry of St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge, will host a retreat for those who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, or the loss of a child of any age Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. – noon, at the St. Aloysius Church administration building and chapel. The retreat is open to people of all denominations and faith and married couples are encouraged to attend together. There will be a light breakfast, speakers and fellowship. To register by email and for more information, email 4Gentlehands@gmail.com.