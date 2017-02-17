WELCOME HOME

Teens reach out to refugees

By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

“It is difficult to talk about it,” Adhra, 17, said with eyes briefly downcast when asked about her life in poverty-stricken Tanzania, which borders the notoriously violent Democratic Republic of Congo, before coming to the United States with nine relatives.

Refugee teens recently resettled by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and Jewish teens bonded over activities, such as making origami swans, and food at a meet-and-greet social at Beth Shalom Synagogue on Feb. 5. Photo by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

But on Feb. 5 she, like other young refugees from her area, Syria and Iraq who were resettled over the past year in the Baton Rouge area through Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR), smiled and giggled as they did something teens normally do – hang out. Their new friends, youth from Baton Rouge Jewish congregations Beth Shalom Synagogue and B’nai Israel, eagerly helped them adjust to life in their new country in a “meet and greet” social at Beth Shalom.

Though the young refugees did not speak English, the teens quickly overcame language barriers. They used language translators and game apps on their smartphones, facial expressions and other creative means of getting their messages across.

Nina Jalenak, a youth from the Congregation of B’Nai Isreal, who made with Adhra origami swans, said their shared interest in paper crafts was not the only thing they had in common.

Jalenak, a board member of the Southern Tropical Region of the North American Federation of Temple Youth, is a senior at Episcopal High School.

“Because I’m a Jewish person at Episcopal I’m different meeting other people who are different … Being so different I support other people who are,” said Jalenak.

Because she and Adhra made a stake in common ground, Jalenak said she plans to keep in touch with her new friend.

“I will definitely be using Google translate,” said Jalenak.

She noted Adhra made the dress she was wearing herself. Adhra, who stated she loves “everything” about America, beamed and said her mother taught her to sew.

Making sure her own children are safe and secure and have an opportunity for a better life was the reason “Hafa” and her family left Syria and came to the United States from a refugee camp in Jordan.

“Because of the war I thought it was safer to be here with the children,” said Hafa, who seemed to contently watch her children mingle with their peers.

Her son, “Yaman”, acknowledged life in the refugee camp was hard.

“It was in the desert and we were (living in) in a tent,” said Yaman.

He and his young brother, “Joram”, though, appeared to be acclimating as they kicked around a soccer ball outside and later lofted beanbags toward a hole in a game board.

CCDBR Executive Director David Aguillard said helping refugees is a long-standing Catholic tradition. He said the Catholic Church’s mission has been to uphold the fundamental right to take care of family.

He noted that Catholic Charities is one of the forefront agencies in assisting refugees rebuild a new life.

Many of the refugees resettled by Catholic Charities have been through much tribulation, fleeing political and religious persecution, famine and poverty, before finding a home in America, according to Aguillard.

“Some of these people have had horrendous journeys,” Aguillard said. “Some have seen violence and their own relatives tortured or killed.”

The Jewish youth group’s meet and greet is not something that was scheduled by recent events but had been something planned for some time, according to Aguillard and Father Alec Sheldon, board member of CCDBR. The congregations had been collecting items for over a year and the Jewish youth wanted to meet the refugees.

“It’s exciting to us that young people will show such an adult attitude toward welcoming the stranger,” said Father Sheldon. “They are setting a good example for the rest of us and showing us what’s possible when we’re willing to look beyond perceived differences with others.

“Everybody needs friends. It’s unusual for people to open up their circles of friendship specifically to people they don’t know. In doing so, these teenagers have not only made new friends themselves, but by opening their doors, by making time on a weekend, they helped these recently arrived refugee children develop friendships that are absolutely crucial to their integration in our society.”

Father Sheldon noted the importance of having a friend when moving to a new country.

“They’ve come here and are across the world from their other friends. I know that when I was a teenager, making friends was awkward sometimes,” said Father Sheldon. “I can’t imagine how awkward it must be for people who have different languages, who have different cultural backgrounds. So we are proud of the teens of the two synagogues for befriending the refugees.”

Aguillard and Father Sheldon said what they were seeing at the event were teens having a good time doing things they normally do – playing soccer and other games, eating snacks and spending time getting to know each other.

“Kids are kids the world over, there’s nothing to be afraid of,” Aguillard said.

This was evident from the ease with which “Jasmine”, 12, made friends at a table of girls who were making friendship bracelets and painting each other’s fingernails. She shared with the girls that her favorite subject at Southeast Middle School was English and one of the things she likes the most since coming to the United States is Chuck E. Cheese’s.

“I love America because it has changed my life,” said Jasmine.