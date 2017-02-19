God does speak to all but is best heard in the silence of our hearts

By Richard Meek

Katie Roettger was at a crossroads.

Weary of spending lengthy commute times to the Catholic Life Center, where she is the young adult ministry coordinator for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, her frustration continued to mount, especially after the flooding when a normally 20-minute drive was tripled.

The tipping point came one morning when emotion took over and she cried out, “Why do I have to do this? Why are there so many other moms doing this?”

It was at that moment the idea was planted for Roettger to open a part-time care center for young children in the Brusly area. Rather than “getting a little angry” during her dreadful commute, she began using the time to ask for God’s guidance.

“I started praying if this is meant to be let there be no obstacles,” Roettger said.

Amazingly, the pieces quickly fell in place and she plans to open the center in August.

“I feel like it was all God,” she said, adding that she believes God spoke to her. “I don’t know how to explain it.”

Hearing God remains one of the great mysteries of the Catholic faith. Some say they hear God on a regular basis, while others are more skeptical.

So does God really communicate with his followers?

“Yes, he does,” said Father Miles Walsh, pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge. “I think it’s important to stress when the Lord made us he made us a unity of body and soul. There is a parallel between the nature of the body and the nature of soul.

“Just as we can see physically we can see spiritually, just as we can taste physically we can taste spiritually and see how good the Lord is,” he added. “Certainly the same is true with hearing. Hearing is one of the mort important senses that we come to know.”

Dina Dow, director of Evangelization and Catechesis for the diocese, said she has “definitely” heard God speak to her through prayer, meditation and what some might label “coincidences.”

“I do hear God in my heart and I do hear God in my mind,” she said. “All of the time. Heart and mind go together because our conscious is God’s voice within us.”

If indeed God does talk to us, why do some say they are unable to hear? Does God really play favorites, communicating with only a select few?

Perhaps the answer is simply opening one’s ears and soul.

“ ’In order to really hear something, we have to listen,” Father Walsh said. “We have to tune in. God speaks to us in different ways and that is according to him.”

He added that paying attention is important because God speaks to people in a variety of ways, including Scripture or a timely comment from a friend. Dow said on occasion God might reveal himself to an individual through visions or apparitions, although those are mostly private revelations.

“How do you hear with your heart?” she asked. “For me, it is a rational emotion. It comes with discernment. Is what you are hearing motivating you? Is it coming from God or coming from your own thoughts? That is when discernment comes into play.”

For those who yearn to hear God’s voice but are uncertain how to listen, Father Walsh and Dow agree the first step should be relatively easy: silence. But because of the distractions of modern technology becoming disconnected for any length of time can be challenging.

“God is not going to call us on our cell phone,” Father Walsh said. “We have to seek silence and by that I mean not only physical silence but spiritual silence.”

Dow agreed, saying technology allows for too many distractions and that the voice of God is often lost in the static of technology. She said a person might be trying to take in all of the information, but by not being centered on Christ and his message that person is lost as to what direction to take.

“We can’t hear God unless we take the time to stop, put the phone away, turn the computer off, then turn the TV off,” she said. “There is nothing more powerful than sitting in the silence of your house.”

For those who might find such a concept difficult, Dow recommended starting with one minute the first day and adding a minute every day. She said by the end of Lent a person will be spending 40 minutes a day in silence with the Lord.

Father Walsh presented a simple format to follow, which is helpful for those as to how to structure their prayers. Once the electronic devices are silenced, he advised spending the first five minutes settling one’s thoughts, thanking God for the gift of his presence, and revealing to him what is one’s mind and heart.

Once the calmness settles in, Father Walsh highly recommended praying the rosary.

“The rosary was given to us by God himself through Holy Mother Church,” he said. “The repetition of that kind of formal prayer leads us to that interior quiet that helps us to hear God. The repetitive prayer calms your spirit down so that you can listen.

“The most important part of prayer is hearing God, what God has to say to us.

“When we don’t hear God in these extraordinary ways, we should never lose faith that God is not speaking to us because he speaks to us in the ordinary ways every single day. We have to ask the Holy Spirit for the gift of prayer.”

Father Walsh said one major impediment to hearing God is mortal sin, which he likened to inclusion in a human’s artery system. He noted that if an artery system is blocked, less and less blood is going to flow, and the heart will cease to function, and the body will die.

Jesus said the sacrament of confession is a “tremendous blessing” that will help break through the intrusion of mortal sin.

“It doesn’t mean you are not going to be tempted by the same sin, but Jesus, the divine physician, has dissolved the clot,” added Father Walsh, who recommends Catholics go to confession once a month.

And dissolving what is clogging the heart can open the ears, allowing for God’s voice to be heard.

