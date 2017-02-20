Secular orders offer particular apostolic lifestyles for lay Catholics

By Debbie Shelley

(First of a series)

As Lent approaches, some Catholics may want to “go higher” in their spiritual life. One way to achieve a new level of intimacy with God is to make a permanent commitment to him by joining a third order or secular institute.

What are they?

“A secular institute or third order is an institute of consecrated life to which the Christian faithful, living in the world, strive for the perfection of charity and work for the sanctification of the world especially from within,” said Gerry Burton OFS, referring to paragraph 928ff under secular institutes in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. “It goes on to say, the members of these institutes (or third orders) share in the church’s task of evangelization, ‘in the world and from within the world,’ where their presence acts a ‘leaven in the world.’ The different secular institutes and third orders available to us here are groups of people who pursue particular apostolic lifestyles as brothers and sisters in common according to the particular manner of life inspired by their founders. They strive for the perfection of charity through the observance of their rules and/or constitutions.

“People who are in these Catholic organizations have made public profession of vows, or promises, of poverty, chastity and obedience. These institutes or third orders function much like religious communities of priests, brothers or sisters. The members lead their normal lives ‘in the world’ while dedicating themselves to God.”

Burton added, “After a period of formation and preparation these men and women ‘consecrate,’ or formally dedicate themselves to God. Each member gives witness to the Christian life through whatever it is he or she has been called to do. All members of secular institutes and third orders pray daily, attend Mass, make an annual retreat and live a life in which God comes first even though they are working in the heart of the world. Like a leaven, these people are making Christ known and loved wherever they are, ever deepening their commitment to God and the church along with others in their institute or third order.”

The secular consecrated life functions much like religious communities of priests, brothers or sisters, said Burton. Some of the secular orders pray the Liturgy of the Hours as do priests and other religious.

A secular institute is different from a third order because, while they serve similar purposes, secular institutes are not a lay branch of a religious order. Rather, they have an organizational structure and have an administration of their own. Third orders, besides following church teachings, are also guided by the spirituality of their founder, such as St. Francis or St. Dominic.

“The different secular institutes and third orders that are available to us here are groups of people who pursue particular apostolic lifestyles as brothers and sisters in common according to the particular manner of life inspired by their founders,” said Burton. “They strive for the perfection of charity through the observance of their rules and/or constitutions.”

In the Diocese of Baton Rouge there are five secular institutes and third orders: The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites, the Order of Francis Secular, Holy Family Institute, Marian Servants of the Eucharist and Third Order of Mary.

“People who are interested in being part of a lay institute would normally want to deepen their spiritual life and be more focused in a particular spirituality and by trying to live by the Ten Commandments,” said Burton.

Some of the common misconceptions about the organizations are: you have to give up things you like, you pray all day and “the members are holy and I can never live up to that,” she added.

“In reality we are all on a journey toward God and we are just trying to be closer to God than we have been in the past,” said Burton.

If one feels they may be called to join one of the organizations, Burton said, “I recommend that a person get information on the different institutes that will be covered in the future articles in The Catholic Commentator. Think about it, and pray about it to see which vocation seems to be what you want. Go to some of their meetings and see if you feel comfortable there. If you are not sure try another institute and see if you feel comfortable there.”

Does one have to live radically different when joining a secular institution or order?

“Being in a secular institute or third order should, over time, help the person to grow in their prayer life and holiness. People in secular orders look like the other people in the pew next to you, but maybe they seem to be paying more attention at Mass,” Burton said. “They are probably growing in patience, kindness and are more joyful, happy and peaceful in nature. God has made us all different in likes and dislikes. He has given us many ways to come closer to him. Maybe he is calling you to consider one of the five lay groups that will be introduced to you in the following issues of The Catholic Commentator.”

