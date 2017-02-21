Serio’s marriage continues to sparkle after 75 years

By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

It began with the simple gift of a box of sparklers.

Charles and Rita Serio

Nearly 75 years later, the spark shines brightly for Charles and Rita Serio of Morganza.

“I just love him to death,” gushed Rita while casting a loving glance at her husband as they sat in the house they built and have lived in since 1947.

The Serios, who have three children, four grandsons and a “bunch” of great grandchildren, are believed to be the oldest married couple in the Diocese of Baton Rouge. They were one of nearly 130 couples honored during a Mass on Feb. 12 at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge. The annual Mass, which was celebrated by Bishop Robert W. Muench, honored couples married 25, 50 and 65 years and longer.

“What a beautiful view you make,” Bishop Muench said as he greeted the couples.

During his homily, the bishop said celebrating the anniversary Mass is one of the happiest days on his calendar because “I have the privilege of celebrating with all of you who are such icons of faith, and commitment within the church, within the family and within the church parishes in which you are members. It is a source of great joy.

“We are here to celebrate how God’s grace has been working in you and will continue to work in you. We honor you, we praise you, we pray for you and we pray with you.”

Rita Serio said it does not seem like that long she and Charles have been married,” adding, “We have had some wonderful years.” She said even after three quarters of a century her husband continues to spoil her.

Theirs is a tale woven in the tiny Mississippi River village of Morganza, a place where Rita and Charles, who will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary in May, were raised and have never left. Charles said he first took notice of the young lady with whom he would spend a lifetime in the sixth grade. As a show of his affection, he even surprised her with a box of sparklers, but that gift may have been more of a dud than a preview of three quarters of a century of marital bliss.

“This boy in the sixth grade, I didn’t know who he was or where he was from, but I just thought, ‘This boy likes me,’ ” she said about receiving the gift.

But Charles would refuse to give up. Rita fondly remembered once when Charles was an altar boy and serving patin during Communion, “he got to me and touched my chin with the patin. I don’t guess the priest knew that.”

Admitting dating is “nothing like it is today,” Rita said the relationship was slowly nurtured. As Charles recalls, their first “serious date” was a dance “at the schoolhouse.”

“It must have been a date because I had to walk her home,” he said.

The first of what would be only two times the couple would ever spend time apart came when Charles attended LSU. By that time, Rita and her family had moved next door to Charles’ family, a forced relocation by the construction of the Morganza Spillway.

Charles was friends with Rita’s uncle and would frequently pepper him with questions regarding his niece. As time passed, Charles began writing notes to Rita, using her uncle as a courier.

Then, “along came the drafting business,” Charles said of being called to serve in World War II. He spent time at Camp Livingston in Alexandria and Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, which is where he was stationed when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

“So the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor,” he remembered thinking at the time. “What is Pearl Harbor? Where is Pearl Harbor? We didn’t know anything.”

Security was lax at Camp Shelby in those pre-Pearl Harbor days and Charles recalled he once walked guard duty with a broom stick.

“We didn’t have guns,” he said. “It was after that war stuff that things got serious.”

He was eventually reassigned to Fort Bragg in North Carolina but before shipping out to Europe, where he would spend 27 months serving in an artillery unit and be awarded the bronze and silver stars, Charles was granted a 10-day furlough.

Using his time wisely, Charles asked Rita to marry him and two days later the couple asked Rita’s father, who was on a boat operating his log towing business on the Mississippi River, for permission.

“He didn’t say anything against it so we decided we were going to go ahead and get married.

“We got married on that furlough, and of course, the natural happened and she got pregnant,” he said.

Rita wrote to her husband every day while he was overseas, and Charles would write whenever possible. She cherished his every word and even today those letters are stored away in a closet.

Upon his return in 1945, Charles went to work for his father-in-law for several years before changing times caused the business to close. He then worked at a saw mill and later as a carpenter in the Baton Rouge area for 20 years before retiring in 1985.

Since then, the couple has traveled the world, having their passports punched in Africa, Asia, the Holy Land and throughout Europe.

Domestically, the Serios have traversed the country, from Alaska to New York and many points between. Even today the couple, their children and all of the grandchildren and great grandchildren, gather in July in Gulf Shores, Alabama for a family reunion.

“We have a good time together,” Rita said. “I know I love just being with him.”

The couple agreed that even after 75 years there have never been very many harsh words spoken or many disagreements.

“The secret is respect, and of course, loving,” Charles said. “I would not down her on anything and she did not down me on anything.”

Their relationship is one solidly rooted in their faith, which they believe has played a major role in their happiness. For nearly four decades, Rita would walk to nearby St. Ann Church to attend daily Mass. She and Charles attend the first Friday Mass of each month and are fixtures at the Saturday vigil Mass.

“We’ve never had problems (with their children),” Charles said. “They mostly understood this was a faith-filled house. They don’t talk against the Catholic Church or any of that.”

Although each remain active – Charles cuts his own grass and picks up to 500 pecans from his trees annually, and she takes in sewing work – their most cherished time is spent at night, each in their own chair and their own silence but still sharing their love.

“It is the comfort of knowing each other is there,” Rita said. “I tell him I want to die before him because I can’t live without him. And I mean that.

“But I want him to come right after me.”