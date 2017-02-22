CELEBRATING CATHOLIC EDUCATION

‘Embrace your life’

By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

“God has a message for you.”

Left, students from Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge lead the processional for the Catholic Schools Week Mass.

That’s what Bishop Robert W. Muench told students, teachers, administrators and guests as they celebrated Mass together for Catholic Schools Week in the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

“God created you in love, and he believes in you,” he said, offering a quick smile to the hundreds of people listening to his homily.

The annual Mass, held this year at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge on Feb. 1, was one of many events and special activities scheduled throughout the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 3 to recognize the good works of Catholic schools.

Before Mass, Dr. Melanie Verges, superintendent of Catholic Schools, welcomed representatives from every school in the diocese, commending each for collecting and donating gifts to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

“This year’s donations are the most ever (representing Catholic Schools Week). We are very grateful,” she said.

Verges noted the idea of service is inherent in the model for Catholic schools, which are committed to building communities of faith, knowledge and service.

Michael Shingleton, an anchor for WBRZ, delivers the keynote address to those attending the 2017 Catholic Schools Week Distinguished Graduates Dinner. As the distinguished graduate from Our Lady of Mercy School, Shingleton spoke on behalf of all the honorees. Photo by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

Catholic schools do not have to wait for students to graduate to live out their faith fully, she said, explaining, “Each week we celebrate the achievement of planting seeds of faith deep within the hearts of students alongside academic programs of rigor and relevance.”

During his homily, Bishop Muench also noted the excellent education offered by Catholic schools, but he emphasized Catholic schools do more than teach academic subjects.

He noted the Catholic Church was the first to offer formalized education and to do so in a way that showed the love of Jesus by sharing him with each other.

“We (Catholic schools) want to teach why you exist, where you came from, where you are headed and what does your life mean,” he said.

“When God created us, he gave us a purpose and a meaning. You are unique and God wants you to believe in yourself,” Bishop Muench said, adding that it is important to trust in God, be grateful and “embrace your life. Make it count now and in the future.”

Earlier in the week, Bishop Muench congratulated graduates of Catholic schools selected as distinguished graduates, saying he was grateful for “what you have learned and what you have contributed (to the community)” from a Catholic school education.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. Melanie Verges and Bishop Robert W. Muench recognized three special honorees during the Catholic Schools Week Distinguished Graduates Dinner. Shown with Verges, left, are Roslyn Landry, a third-grade teacher at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Baton Rouge, the 2017 Distinguished Catholic School Educator; Paula Fabre, principal at St. Francis Xavier School in Baton Rouge and the 2017 Distinguished Catholic School Administrator; Bishop Muench and Father Cayet Mangiaracina OP, pastor of Holy Ghost Church and chaplain of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Hammond and the 2017 Distinguished Catholic School Clergy.

The 27 men and women, honored at a dinner on Jan. 30, have many accomplishments showcasing skills in leadership, faith and/or service.

All were recognized for their commitment to Catholic education and their desire to make their school, church and community a better place. The honorees included Paula Fabre, principal at St. Francis Xavier School in Baton Rouge, selected as the 2017 Distinguished Catholic School Administrator; Father Cayet Mangiaracina OP, pastor of Holy Ghost Church and chaplain of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Hammond, chosen the 2017 Distinguished Catholic School Clergy; and Roslyn Landry, a third-grade teacher at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Baton Rouge, selected as the 2017 Distinguished Catholic School Educator.

Bishop Robert W. Muench greets students from Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge following the Catholic Schools Week Mass. Photo by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

Michael Shingleton, the Distinguished Graduate from Our Lady of Mercy School in Baton Rouge and a broadcast journalist with WBRZ, was the guest speaker. He recounted some of his memories through Catholic school and his drive to be successful in his career. He also lauded his Catholic school education, explaining, “I would not be here if it were not for my Catholic school upbringing.

Holy Ghost School in Hammond honored the recipients of the Brotherhood/Sisterhood Award at the school’s annual Catholic Schools’ Week Mass on Jan. 30. Award winners Isabella Acunzo, left, and Ethan Alston are shown with principal Donna Wallette. This award, voted on by their eighth-grade peers, recognizes a boy and a girl who exemplify the traits of a Christian student, including being considerate and inclusive to all, putting others first and always being willing to lend a helping hand. Photo provided by Cindy Wagner | Holy Ghost School

The sisters of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady brought donuts and king cakes to celebrate Catholic Schools Week with students at Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School on Feb. 1. Enjoying their visit (and the sweet stuff) are, from left, Taylor James, Angel Champagne, Meliyah Jefferson, Asia Mason, Sister Barbara Arceneaux FMOL, provincial with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, Sister Helen Cahill FMOL and Justice Starks. Photo provided by Kendall Hebert | Cristo Rey Baton Rouge

