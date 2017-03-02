Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center’s decision to open a free-standing emergency room in north Baton Rouge was greeted with enthusiasm by Father Rick Andrus SVD, one of that area’s most vocal supporters and community activists.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, recently broke ground for a new emergency room in north Baton Rouge. Pictured holding the shovels, from left are Terrie Sterling, chief operating officer, Our Lady of the Lake; Dr. Shammi Kataria, associate medical director of emergency services, Our Lady of the Lake; Scott Wester; president and chief executive officer, Our Lady of the Lake; Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, East Baton Rouge Parish; and Sister Barbara Arceneaux, provicincial, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. Photo provided by Lauren Davidson | Our Lady of the Lake

“It is worth celebrating that it is going to happen,” said Father Andrus, pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Baton Rouge. “I think it’s incredibly important; it’s a life saver.”

Hospital, government and civic officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the 8,000-square foot facility on Jan. 31. The clinic, which is scheduled to open in October, will be adjacent to the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic at 5439 Airline Hwy.

The emergency room will include a trauma center that will be to treat a multitude of life-threatening injuries and illnesses, according to Dr. Shammi Kataria, Associate Medical Director of Emergency at OLOL.

North Baton Rouge has been without an emergency room facility since Baton Rouge General Hospital closed down its midcity ER in 2015. Consequently, EMTs transporting patients are saddled with dangerously long commutes to either OLOL or Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet Drive.

Kataria said the safety of patients is one of the reasons OLOL elected to expand to north Baton Rouge. He also noted that Gov. John Bel Edwards was intent on bringing emergency care to that area and had the state chip in $5.5 million to help defray the startup costs.

“Time is of the essence,” Kataria said. “You can’t put a value on that. You not only want to save a life but you want to prevent the morbidity that occurs with delay of care (such as with a heart attack or stroke).”

Father Andrus has been working diligently behind the scenes to bring an emergency facility since Baton Rouge Generals announced its decision to close the midcity ER in February 2015. He said he immediately contacted Together Baton Rouge, advising officials the organization “needed to pick up and run with it because of how this is going to affect people in this community.”

Father Andrus related stories of how his parishioners told stories of relatives dying in the ambulance because of the lengthy commute.

“The whole practical side of this is there is no easy access to OLOL or Baton Rouge General,” he said. “If you live on the north side or across the river it takes forever. The congestion is horrific.”

Father Andrus said once the facility opens simmering feelings among North Baton Rouge residents might be somewhat soothed. He said there was a genuine sense of anger and hopelessness when Baton Rouge General announced its intentions.

“People sensed that nobody cared about them and that their life was not important,” Father Andrus said. “And it certainly wasn’t as important as people who live in the areas of where the hospitals are.

“(In) the Sermon on the Mount Jesus is calling us to constantly reach out to the poor, to the hungry. Rather than reaching out we were walking away from them, basically abandoning them.”

Kataria said the 24-hour, free-standing emergency room is expected to treat up to 11,000 patients annually.

“This fits in phenomenally well with the mission of the Franciscan Sisters,” he added. “It reaches out to the needy wonderfully.”