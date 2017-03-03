Lent has been an intense spiritual experience for followers of Christ throughout the centuries. Christians of ancient Rome early developed impressive Lenten liturgies. For medieval Europeans, Lent was a time for prolonged prayer, severe bodily discipline and generous alms giving. During the 1900s our parents and grandparents observed Lent with frequent, even daily Mass, public devotional practices and austere fasting. As a boy, I can remember our pastor, Right Rev. Msgr. Leonard Robin, preaching in detail the requirements of fasting: for breakfast – two slices of toast, no butter or jam, coffee – black, no cream or sugar; for lunch – a sandwich or something else small enough so that lunch and breakfast together were lighter than the evening dinner; and, of course, no meat on Fridays. I don’t remember alcohol being mentioned. But then, my pastor had his own wine cellar.

Fifty years ago the Second Vatican Council emphasized the dedication of Lent to “a period of closer attention to the Word of God and more ardent prayer” (Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, #109). To assist this emphasis, the church constructed a new Lectionary of biblical readings for the Sundays and weekdays of Lent. Since Vatican II, a Catholic attending all weekday and Sunday Masses throughout the year will hear most of the Bible, Old Testament and New Testament, proclaimed over a period of three years. There is also some continuity in the epistles and Gospels that are read during the various seasons of the church year.

To compare, I dug out my copy of the pre-Vatican II Roman Missal, all in Latin, which contained everything Scripture; collect, offertory and post-Communion prayers; ordinary prayers and eucharistic prayer for every Mass of the Liturgical Year in 221 pages. (It was a nostalgic moment, because this “Missale Romanum” had belonged to Msgr. Patrick Gillespie whose signature was on the first page. He used to write this column in The Catholic Commentator.) I found that the Gospels for the first full week of Lent were the same as now on some days, but not on others. There must have been some rationale for not following the normal sequence of the Gospels, but that was not readily apparent. No wonder Catholics of that time were very reluctant to admit any knowledge of the Bible.

In Matthew 13:51 Jesus praises the wise steward for drawing from his storeroom of spiritual tradition both the old and the new. We could imitate that steward this Lent as we work on our spiritual lives. A new emphasis in prayer and Scripture and an old practice of fasting might be just what we need to whip ourselves into spiritual shape.

Our Lord invites us through his prophet Isaiah (55:1-3, 11). “All who are thirsty,/come to the water. Why spend your money for what is not bread;/your wages for what fails to satisfy?/Heed me, and you shall eat well,/you shall delight in rich fare./Come to me heedfully,/listen, that you may have life … /So shall my word be/that goes forth from my mouth./ It shall not return to me void,/but shall do my will,/achieving the end for which I sent it.”

A good introduction to praying Scripture would be to meditate on the daily Mass Scriptures of Lent. God’s word speaks most effectively at the eucharistic liturgy. Here it resounds from many hearts and resonates at once the rich diversity and strong unity of God’s people. The word we hear and share at liturgy is a word enriched by sacrifice, memorial and Communion. It is a word that becomes alive in sacrament and now seeks to become alive in the service and ministry of the community.

Another form of prayer which should claim additional parishioners in Lent is eucharistic adoration. What better way to pass the weeks of Lent than in the presence of our eucharistic Lord. What a perfect place to meditate on the Scriptures of the Lenten Masses. Many of our parishes have adoration chapels. Some are open 24 hours a day.

Ever since the time of the apostles there has been a practice of fasting in the Catholic Church. While the church today only requires this of us on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, Christians throughout history have seen a religious value in imitating Christ’s 40-day fast in the desert. Jesus fasted and prayed to resist temptation. We who are sinful have more reason to follow his example. Fasting clears the mind and cleanses the heart. It sharpens our moral and spiritual determinations while reminding us that only the love of God fulfills our deepest hunger.

Jesus challenges all of us to become “poor in spirit” because the poor realize how dependent on God they are. Through prayer, meditation on Scripture, fasting and almsgiving, we can become “poor in spirit” this Lent.

Father Caville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. He can be reached at johnnycarville@gmail.com.