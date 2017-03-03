Organ Recital – Emmanuel Arakelian, young artist in residence at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, will present an organ recital Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m., at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-343-6657.

Lip Sync Battle – The Mother’s Club of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge will host a fundraiser, “Lip Sync Battle with the Bears,” Saturday, March 11, 7 – 10 p.m. There will be a cocktail hour and the show will begin at 8 p.m. For more information, email tleblanc@cox.net or call 225-767-3437.

St. Alphonsus Events – St. Alphonsus Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, will show the movie, “Full of Grace,” and follow with reflection Sunday, March 12, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Eric Groth, of “Outside da Box” will facilitate. On March 28, Mike Fulmer will present “The Fourth Cup and Lamb of God,” in the St. Francis Room of the church. For information, call 225-261-4644.

Pro-life Mass – A monthly pro-life Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 14, 5:30 p.m., at St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-383-4127.

St. George Events – St. George Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, will host an open house of its new church, “Lifting the Veil,” Sunday, March 19, 1 – 4 p.m.; Father Michael Alello, pastor of St. Louis King of France Church in Baton Rouge, will lead a mission at St. George Church, “Repurposed,” Monday, March 13 – Wednesday, March 17, 7 p.m. For information call 225-293-2212.

Rosaryville Retreats – A retreat open to women of all denominations will take place Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12, at Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Road, Ponchatoula. Rosaryville will also offer Lenten Days of Prayer on Tuesdays, March 14, 21 and April 4. Sister Rose Bowen OP will offer a Day of Prayer, “The Way to Inner Freedom,” Tuesday, March 28 For more information, email sdavis@oppeace.org or visit rosaryvillela.com.

Holy Rosary Mission – Father Donald Blanchard Blanchard will present a mission, “Mercy, Suffering and Hope,” Monday, March 13 – Wednesday, March 15 at Holy Rosary Church, 44450 Hwy. 429, St. Amant. Father Blanchard will be the celebrant at the weekend Masses prior to the mission. Childcare will be offered for children 3-years-old and up, with a “kid friendly” dinner served each night. To register for this service register at the church’s website at holyrcc.org.

Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites – The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites welcomes all who are interested in developing their prayer life according to the Carmelite saints. The next meeting will be Sunday, March 12, 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center in St. Gabriel’s Room, 444 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-343-3181 or 225-803-3391, or email robertwhite456@att.net.

Marriage Encounter Weekend – Married couples looking for time away from distractions to focus on their marriage are encouraged to attend the next World Wide Marriage Encounter Weekend. It will be held Friday, March 24 – Sunday, March 26 at the Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. For more information, contact Jack & Angel LaBate at 470-297-8560 or 678-232-0080 or email jackandangel@bellsouth.net.