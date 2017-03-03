Father Jamin David, pastor at St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland Church in Albany, recently dedicated the Mike Darouse Field at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional High School in Hammond. The softball field, which will be used by the Falcons, is named after Darouse, who started STA’s fast-pitch softball program during the 2005-06 school year. Darouse, who died April 30, 2010, also coached football, baseball and golf at St. Thomas. Photo by Bonidee Photography, provided by Michelle Chauvin | St. Thomas Aquinas High School