Retreat centers located in the Diocese of Baton Rouge

Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center

Baton Rouge

The Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center is available for spiritual renewal and growth, professional training and adult and youth formation. As part of the Catholic Life Center, the Tracy Center can provide space for day and overnight retreats and conferences.

The three-story overnight facility has 30 sleeping rooms. Each of 24 rooms can accommodate up to four people. Five of the six suites consist of a bedroom with two single beds (one king if beds are joined) and a sitting room with two sofa sleepers. The smaller suite has one bedroom with two single beds and a love seat and chair in the sitting area. All rooms have a private bath.

The Westerfield Conference Center, adjacent to the overnight facility, is a state-of-the-art meeting facility with audio/visual technology. The conference center provides space for 120 people or can be divided into three separate meeting areas for smaller groups.

The Tracy Center Education Building has eight rooms available for day retreats, workshops or breakout sessions. Also available are two chapels, a theatre with fixed-style seating for 196, a ballroom that can seat up to 500 people and three dining rooms. A full-time kitchen staff provides all meals and snacks.

The Tracy Center welcomes private groups, prayer groups, small Christian communities and Bible-study groups. Though there is no spiritual director on staff, retreatants may bring their own director.

Our office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and tours of the facilities are available by appointment. Please visit us at website or on Facebook under The Tracy Center.

Phone 225-242-0222; website tracycenter.org; email tracycenter@diobr.org; mailing address P. O. Box 2028, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-2028.

Directions: I-10 to Acadian Thruway exit; go north 3/4 of a mile. The Catholic Life Center and Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center are on the left.

Magnificat Center of the Holy Spirit

Ponchatoula

Magnificat Center of the Holy Spirit provides a relaxed setting for all types of retreats.

Opened in 1982 and located in the pine forest of

the Florida Parishes, the center has 30 acres of wood-ed grounds for inspirational walks and porches for quiet reflection as well as outside stations of the cross.

The center offers a conference room with seating for up to 100 people, a dining hall and a small chapel in the main building. Overnight housing for retreatants are available in dormitory-style facilities that will sleep up to 79 with shared bathrooms.

There are additional facilities that are available for private, personal retreats.

On the grounds is a regulation size basketball court and plenty of space for football, volleyball and the like. A large pit is available for bonfires.

The center is run by a full-time director with a cook and volunteers on hand for mealtime. School led retreats, youth groups, adult spiritual led retreats, such as inner healing on the gifts of the Holy Spirit, as well as any Christian groups are welcomed.

Phone 225-773-9583; office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; location 23629 Faith Road, Ponchatoula; mailing address 45110 Sub-Station Rd., Hammond, LA 70401.

Directions: I-12 to exit 47; south on Hwy. 445; right on Hwy. 22; left on Hwy. 445 (Lee’s Landing Road). Magnificat is 1.25 miles on the right.

Manresa House of Retreats

Convent

Manresa House of Retreats opened in 1929 as a retreat center for men. Since then, the Jesuit-run center has become a favorite retreat facility for men in the south. Manresa sits on 130 wooded acres along the Mississippi River.

Manresa offers sleeping accommodations for 111, all having private bath facilities, a main chapel and four reflection chapels, a library, gardens and shrines.

All retreats are in the manner of the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola.

While most of the retreats are preached retreats for men, some spaces are available for individually directed retreats for men and women.

For more information, call between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Phone 800-782-9431; website manresala.org; location 5858 LA Hwy. 44, Convent; mailing address P.O. Box 89, Convent, LA 70723-0089.

Directions: I-10 to Sorrento/Donaldsonville exit 182; south on Hwy. 22; left onto Hwy. 70 and left onto Hwy. 3125; right onto Hwy. 4214; and left at Hwy. 44 (River Road); continue five miles. Manresa is on the left.

Our Lady of the Way Spiritual Life Center

Tickfaw

Our Lady of the Way Spiritual Life Center in Tickfaw, which opened Aug. 15, 2015, offers overnight facilities.

The facility is able to accommodate 40 people in semi-private rooms, as well as two private apartments that can sleep from six to eight people.

The center also offers a chapel, library, conference room that accommodates 50-plus people, a dining area with catering and two outdoor patios.

Our Lady of the Way is situated on 10 acres that offer a pleasant retreat facility located in a tranquil setting of pine trees and manicured grounds. It offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Phone 985-402-3095; website ourladyoftheway.org; mailing address 50352 Antioch Road, Tickfaw, LA 70466.

Directions: I-12 east to Hammond; take Exit 38B to I-55 north; take Exit 36 Tickfaw/LA 442; turn left on Hwy 442 west; proceed 0.8 miles to Antioch Road; take right and go 0.7 miles; the center is on the right.

Rosaryville Spirit Life Center

Ponchatoula

Rosaryville Spirit Life Center is located approximately 45 miles east of Baton Rouge off of LA Hwy. 22 in Ponchatoula. Situated on 500-manicured acres of a 1,700-acre tract, it is a place for renewal of spirit, mind and body. Visitors can stroll the beautiful grounds, tour the facilities and see the picnic area complete with tables, pool and bathhouse. Beneath a canopy of trees along the meditation path stand outdoor shrines, grottos and stations of the cross. There is also a covered dock on the two-acre pond, a perfect place for reflection.

Rosaryville is staffed by the Dominican Sisters of Peace, formerly the Congregation of St. Mary, and their lay colleagues. Rosaryville Spirit Life Center opened in 1981, when the community of professed sisters in residence returned to a newly renovated motherhouse in New Orleans. It was at this time the congregation began its ministry of hosting and/or sponsoring retreats, days of prayer, workshops and other activities for religious, clergy and laity.

Rosary Hall, erected in 1955, is a three-story building. On the first floor are offices, an informal gathering area, three dining rooms and two kitchens. On the second floor are a library, an audio-visual center, a small conference room, a suite for visiting retreat directors, the Holy Rosary Chapel and a smaller area, the Upper Room that may be used for workshops and/or conferences for groups from 35 to 50 people. On the third floor are eight semi-private rooms and semi-private baths.

St. John Hall, erected in 1966, is adjacent to Rosary Hall and houses a large conference room, a small parlor, the gift shop, the massage therapy room and 34 private and semi-private bedrooms.

Kateri Hall has eight dormitory rooms with bunk beds. Five rooms can sleep eight each, two rooms can sleep 10 each, and the one remaining room can sleep four. The hall has a spacious recreation/conference room and separate renovated bathrooms with showers for boys and girls. It is ideal for youth groups and Rosaryville’s Camp Kateri for boys and girls each summer. There is also a chapel named Queen of the Most Holy Rosary that can hold about 80 retreatants. There is also a sports court adjacent to Kateri Hall as well as ample space for outdoor games.

Shalom House is a one-story, self-contained hermitage. It has sleeping capacity for six or more, a fully equipped kitchen, two bathrooms, washer/dryer and large worktable. It is ideal for those seeking an extended private retreat or for small groups needing a meeting facility.

Rosaryville hosts retreats, conferences and events planned by church and civic organizations. It also sponsors retreats, workshops, prayer days as well as directed and/or individual retreats.

Rosaryville Retreat Center offers a new Memorial Cemetery to serve all families with both mausoleum and in ground availability.

Massage therapy and individual spiritual direction are two programs offered by Sister Mary Noel OP, who is a nationally certified massage therapist and a spiritual director.

Phone 225-294-5039; email scallais@oppeace.org; website rosaryvillela.com; mailing address 39003 Rosaryville Road, Ponchatoula, LA 70454.

Directions: I-12 to Pumpkin Center exit 35; turn south; at Hwy. 22 turn left; go two miles to Rosaryville Road; turn right, go one mile to the Rosaryville gate.

St. Joseph Spirituality Center

Baton Rouge

To awaken and deepen spirituality to impact our world is the mission of the St. Joseph Spirituality Center, a sponsored ministry of the Congregation of St. Joseph.

Faithful who feel growth in their spiritual life through the integration of spirituality with social responsibility are welcome to join in conversations, companionship and activities. The Spirituality Center’s Word and Deed program promotes spiritual growth in people committed to consistent prayer and working on systemic change.

Spiritual life is also deepened and stirred awake at the Spirituality Center through ongoing spiritual direction in a group setting or on an individual basis by appointment. Group spiritual direction is offered through a nine-month program on The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius in Everyday Life. Peer supervision is available on a monthly basis in a group setting for spiritual directors.

There are no overnight accommodations at the center. Center staff are available as guest directors at retreat centers; at your venue for days of prayer and retreats; for workshops on self-understanding and improving relationships, social teaching, prayer and Scripture.

For more information about the St. Joseph Spirituality Center, go to stjocenter.org or call 225-383-3349; email et cumspirit22o@yahoo.com.

Directions to the center, 2980 Kleinert Ave. 70806: I-10 to exit 157 B South Acadian Thruway; go north to Broussard St., turn left; go one block to Parker St., turn right; go one block to Kleinert Ave., turn left. At a Spirituality Center sign on Kleinert turn left at the back of SJA property. The Spirituality Center is a little blue house at the end of a long lane off of Kleinert Ave.

Retreat centers located outside the Diocese of Baton Rouge

Archdiocese of New Orleans Retreat Center

Metairie

The Archdiocese of New Orleans Retreat Center, dedicated to Our Lady of the Cenacle, continues the tradition of the Cenacle Sisters begun in 1958 of providing a place to nurture the soul. Its location on the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain in Metairie offers a serene environment for spiritual contemplation.

The center has a full schedule of weekend retreats and weekday Days of Prayer. You may view the details of the offerings at retreats.arch-no.org. Please consider attending a retreat or Day of Prayer that most closely fits your spiritual need.

The Retreat Center is also available as a venue to host events for faith-based groups including overnight retreats, days of prayer or staff reflection days.

Located about an hour east of Baton Rouge, 15 minutes west of New Orleans, the retreat center has a chapel, dining room with buffet-style meals, a meeting hall, a library, a large parlor and several breakout rooms. The 12-landscaped acres offer grounds conducive to prayer and reflection that nurture spiritual lives.

For more information, call 504-887-1420 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Email retreats@arch-no.org; website retreats.arch-no.org; 5500 St. Mary St., Metairie, LA 70006.

We welcome you to draw near to God as you experience the peace and serenity that the Retreat Center has to offer.

Christian Life Center

St. Benedict

Located four miles north of Covington on the grounds of St. Joseph Abbey, the Christian Life Center is open to individuals and groups seeking peace and recollection in a monastic setting suitable to their spirituality.

St. Joseph Abbey is home to the Benedictine monks, who conduct Retreat League Weekends approximately 26 times per year for men, women and married couples. On the remaining weekends and during the week, the Christian Life Center is open to groups for religious, educational and charitable purposes.

The center has accommodations for 41 persons in modest but comfortable private rooms with private baths. Guest rooms, a chapel, a library and a dining room are located in the center. The larger St. Joseph Abbey Church is located on the grounds.

The 1,200 acres of pined woods and tranquil ponds offer retreatants the opportunity for quiet and reflective leisure.

The center strives to continue the tradition set down more than 14 centuries ago by St. Benedict, who believed that the stranger or guest who comes to the monastery gate is to be received as Christ, but, it reserves the right to decide which programs meet the stated goals of the facility.

Phone 985-892-3473; website saint josephabbey.com/clc; email clc@sjac.edu; location 75376 River Road, St. Benedict, LA; mailing address Christian Life Center, St. Joseph Abbey, St. Benedict, LA 70457.

Directions: Take I-12 to Exit 63-B Covington (U.S. Hwy. 190) north; continue past Hwy. 437 to Hwy. 25 (traffic light); continue north on Hwy. 25 about 300 yards; turn right on Airport Road and continue to the stop sign; turn left onto River Road; travel to the sign for St. Joseph Abbey and turn right onto the bridge.

Carmelite Spirituality Center

Lacombe

Cradled among 72 acres of towering pine trees, a picturesque lake and trails slicing through the property, the Carmelite Spirituality Center in Lacombe offers retreats to people of all faiths.

The center, which opened in 2005, is operated by the Sisters of Mount Carmel. The center offers monthly mornings of prayer, directed and guided retreats, private retreats, group gatherings, parish retreats, spirituality workshops and even the ability to design your own program.

Overnight facilities accommodating up to 50 people in semi-private and private rooms are available as well as two cottages. Along with the piney woods, the grounds include a swimming pool, labyrinth and provides an idyllic venue for reflection and prayer.

While enjoying a meal from the full-service kitchen, diners can bask in a beautiful view of the azalea-lined patio, which nudges up against the dining room.

The library contains numerous resources and can also serve as a meeting room. The chapel can seat up to 50 people comfortably.

Phone 985-882-7579 or 985-264-0314; website carmelitespirituality.org; email carmelcenter@bellsouth.net; location 62292 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe, LA; mailing address P.O. Box 130, Lacombe, La 70445-0130.

Directions: From I-12 east take Exit 74 (LA Hwy. 434), turn toward Lacombe. Follow on LA Hwy. 434 to U.S. Hwy 190. At round-about, take first right and cross bridge over Bayou Lacombe. Take first right at Davis Avenue which becomes Fish Hatchery Road (Capital One Bank is the landmark). Proceed 1.9 miles and the center is on the right.

Jesuit Spirituality Center

Grand Coteau

The Jesuit Spirituality Center located in the heart of Acadiana, 11 miles north of Lafayette on I-49, is open to men and women of all faiths.

The former St. Charles College became the Jesuit Novitiate in 1922 and a retreat center in 1972, providing a quiet and restful environment for those seeking to listen and respond to God with generosity and openness through the experience of the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola.

The century-old building, located on 900 acres of farmland, has undergone a complete interior and exterior renovation. It now provides 33 rooms with private baths and individual air control, as well as new furnishings.

Year-round offerings of three-, five-, eight- and 30-day individually directed retreats, and a variety of weekend programs and retreats, are scheduled through the center.

An individually directed retreat differs from the more common group or preached retreat in that the retreatant meets privately each day with a spiritual director. In these sessions, the director listens to the retreatant’s description of what has happened in prayer since the day before and then selects additional exercises and Scripture passages to assist the retreatant in the journey of faith as a companion of Jesus.

The center has bicycle and walking paths and roads, several chapels, a bookstore and a large meeting room that can accommodate up to 50 people.

Phone 337-662-5251 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more information or to request a brochure detailing upcoming events; website jesuitspiritualitycenter.org; email office@jesuitspiritualitycenter.org; mailing address St. Charles College, P.O. Box C, Grand Coteau, LA 70541-1003.

Directions: I-10 west to I-49 north at Lafayette; about 10 miles to the Sunset/Grand Coteau Exit 11 (LA Hwy. 93); turn right and follow Martin Luther King Drive (LA Hwy. 93). The center is on the left, at 313 M. L. K. Dr.

Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House

Grand Coteau

Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House was built by the Diocese of Lafayette in 1938 and was donated to the Society of Jesus. The Jesuits have administered and cared for the house since that time. For more than 70 years, this oasis of prayer has been helping to form the spirituality of people in all walks of life.

Based on the teachings of St. Ignatius of Loyola, a 15th century Basque saint and founder of the Jesuit order, Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House offers conference style retreats for men, women and couples. These retreats, directed by Jesuit priests and thoroughly trained lay directors, are based on St. Ignatius of Loyola’s famous Spiritual Exercises. Mass, reconciliation, stations of the cross and the rosary are also featured during the retreat experience.

The room capacity is 51 and most of the rooms have private baths. A gracious library, newly renovated chapel and colorfully landscaped grounds provide the backdrop for wonderful retreats. Also available is a private visit chapel that many enjoy. Meal service is available.

Built in Spanish mission style, the facility features an enclosed courtyard with the peaceful sounds of a flowing fountain and lots of seating area. Old oaks grace this central patio and squirrels and birds make themselves at home – to the delight of those who visit. There are many vistas to explore nearby.

For more information about the retreats and programs available, call Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone 337-662-5410; website ourladyoftheoaks.com; email oloaks@centurytel.net; mailing address P. O. Drawer D, Grand Coteau, LA 70541.

Directions: From Baton Rouge take I-10 to Lafayette; take I-49 north; go approximately 12 miles to Sunset/Grand Coteau exit 11 (Hwy. 93); turn right at the exit and go about 2 blocks; turn right on Martin Luther King Drive; go two blocks and turn left at the traffic light; Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House entrance is the third driveway to the right, past the church and school.

Prairie Ronde Cursillo Center

Opelousas

Prairie Ronde Cursillo Center is open on weekends for Catholic men and women only. Cursillo means a short course in Christianity. The Cursillos are scheduled for men and for women on separate weekends throughout the year.

Overnight facilities are available for up to 60 people in a dormitory-type setting, with shared bathrooms and showers. Separate housing is available for priests or deacons leading retreats. There is a chapel and a bookstore with an area for reading. Handicapped facilities are available.

Each person will need a sponsor for the weekend. The center can help with a sponsor. The local contacts to assist with that are Carla James 225-229-5519, or Linda Daigle 225-627-6448.

Phone 337-543-7425; website whowillsit.com; mailing address 3651 LA Hwy. 104, Opelousas, LA 70570-1808.

Rev. William Kelley Retreat Center

Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

The Rev. William Kelley Retreat Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi features 55 acres for peaceful reflection, located a block off the Bay of St. Louis.

The center, which is operated by the Divine Word Missionaries, is available for lay people, clergy, religious, singles and married persons.

The center offers 30 rooms with two beds in each room with private bathrooms. Some additional housing is available if needed.

The center has a conference center, smaller rooms for break-out sessions, library, chapel, hanging swings and a path through the woods. Specific retreats, such as Retrouvaille, can be requested although the majority of groups bring their own leadership. Also, private or directed retreats are available.

A kitchen and retreat staff is available. Divine Word Missionaries can be available for Mass and/or confessions upon request.

The center opened in 2002.

Available services include cooking, cleaning and a coordinator.

Phone: 228-467-2032; email svdretreatcenter@bell south.net; website svdsouth.com; mailing address 510 N. Second Street, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.

Directions: I-12 east to Slidell; I-10 east to Bay St. Louis; take Exit 13, Hwy. 603 south to Hwy. 90 east (approximately six miles; pass seven red lights, after the seventh red light turn right on 2nd Street (a large Sacred Heart shrine is on the right shortly before reaching 2nd Street; go approximately one-half of a mile, entrance to the retreat center is on the right.

St. Charles Center

Lake Charles

Opened in 1996 and operated by the Diocese of Lake Charles, the St. Charles Center offers preached and directed retreats in addition to a variety of other programs. Located near the Calcasieu River, the center provides a deep woods setting with walks along the swamp leading to the river.

Accommodations include separate facilities for 72 adults and 78 youth in double-occupancy rooms. Bath facilities are private on the adult side and shared on the youth side. Other amenities include three libraries, the Chapel of the Assumption, two small conference rooms for 50 people, two large conference rooms for more than 100 people and a dining room.

The center is staffed by spiritual directors and retreat directors and is open to people of all denominations. For more information, call 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed between noon and 1 p.m.), Monday through Friday.

Phone 337-855-1232; website live.lcdiocese.org/retreats; mailing address 2151 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Lake Charles, LA 70611.

Directions: I-10 to Lake Charles; take Exit 33 to LA Hwy. 171; travel 5 miles to LA Hwy. 378; turn left onto LA Hwy. 378; travel 2.5 miles; entrance is on the left.