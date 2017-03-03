DYC delivers strong message

Surpassing the grandest temples around the world is the sanctuary of the human soul. When people unite, their souls fit together like the pieces of a puzzle and show a more complete picture of the kingdom of heaven, youth learned Feb. 18 at the Diocesan Youth Conference, themed, “United: Millions of Temples of Christ and Counting.”

Skits at the Diocesan Youth Conference on Feb. 18 emphasized the importance of unity. In this skit, members of a youth group, from left, Lupita Arena, Grant Dupaty, Kara Hobbs, Jerrica Eaglin and Cody Waguespack, argue over what they should do on a project. They go on a scavenger hunt to find puzzle pieces that had Scripture on them. Once they read the Scripture verses, they realized they were all united under one mission searching for the same thing. Photos by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

After a welcome from Bishop Robert W. Muench, the opening skit reflected on events that challenged south Louisiana this past summer, particularly the flooding, and ended on a positive note showing people working together easing each other’s burdens.

Speaker Mary Bielski, founder of All4HIM Ministries, said real life situations form the stories of our lives.

“There’s a variety of stories, good stories, bad stories, whether you like them or hate them,” said Bielski.

She showed multi-media presentation examples of how modern culture, through social media, songs and books, promotes the “hater spirit” in its story presentations. Nevertheless, she said, people are addicted to stories as they try to find sense in their lives. She noted how celebrities have millions of followers on Twitter. In the midst of the messages they receive, God challenges the youth to answer the question, “What’s your story?” to learn more about who they are and God’s depth of love for them.

“A lot of us are trying to find out who we are,” said Bielski. “I don’t know if you were affected by the flood; I don’t know if there are tensions in your neighborhood,” said Bielski. “I know it’s been a tough year. But I’m here to tell you that you’re a part of something greater.”

Following the morning session youth attended workshops and played games. The sacrament of reconciliation was also offered periodically during the event.

Part of the afternoon’s activities involved fun and games, including an obstacle course that started off with a wheel barrel race during the Diocesan Youth Conference Feb. 18 at the Catholic Life Center.

In her afternoon talk, Bielsk said Satan disrupted God’s story by inserting lies, leading to humanity’s brokenness.

Bielski said while the heavenly promises of Scripture passages and God’s desire for them to have a beautiful life are true, there is the reality of brokenness. She said brokenness stems from Adam and Eve’s disobedience.

“The fall. What went wrong with the story?” asked Bielski … “I want to talk about what happened. This world is imperfect. It’s upside down. People don’t know the truth.”

She asked the attendees to list ways they have noticed brokenness in their community. The youth responded with such things as relationships at school, dating relationships and between neighbors.

Speaking of God’s grace, Bielski said without brokenness, they wouldn’t know why Christ came.

Following dinner, the youth had an opportunity to “cut loose” by dancing to music.

She said Satan questioned God’s care for humanity when he asked Eve, “Did God really say, ‘You shall not eat from any of the trees in the garden?’ ” He then interjected the lie, “You certainly will not die! God knows well that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened and you will be like gods, who know good and evil.”

The devil still whispers lies into people’s ears to separate them from God, stated Bielski. The biggest lie, she said, is God does not love them and their worthiness is based on their beauty, what they own, their accomplishments and other worldly measuring sticks.

“The culture says stay behind your performance,” … “We’re so focused on behavior and not relationships,” said Bielski.

In struggling to be great, people don’t know they are good in God’s eyes, said the speaker.

“God does not care about your resume. He wants your heart,” Bielski said.

She emphasized to the youth that DYC is not about “an event,” but about Jesus.

“Ask him to turn you back toward the one who is running after you,” said Bielski.

Bishop Robert W. Muench, center, and Father Andrew Merrick, left, director of vocations of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and parochial vicar at Christ the King Church and Student Center at LSU, give a final blessing, as Deacon Ryan Halford stands by, at the conclusion of the DYC Mass.

In his DYC Mass homily, Bishop Robert W. Muench further bolstered the youth’s faith in God and themselves by telling them God chooses to make them better and to grow as followers of Christ.

“Youth is a time of heroism,” said Bishop Muench, pointing out God sees them as important, calls them to be holy and supports them in their hopes and dreams.

“Have faith in yourselves,” the bishop said. “That doesn’t mean that you are the greatest gift to the world, but you are a unique gift to the world.”

At the end of Mass, Father Andrew Merrick, director of vocations for the Diocese of Baton Rouge and parochial vicar for Christ the King Church and Catholic Student Center in Baton Rouge, urged youth who feel God may be calling them to a religious vocation not to be afraid of the discernment process. He said the main way for youth to discover their vocation is to spend a few minutes of quiet time praying from their heart for God’s will in their lives.

“Going step by step in your life you will walk right into your vocation,” said Father Merrick … “There’s a great joy in waking up each day asking, ‘What is God going to do with me today?’ ”

Bishop Muench presented awards to the recipients of the Timothy Award, the highest recognition from the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry presented to juniors or seniors in high school who live as an disciple of Christ, exhibit Catholic morals and integrity, demonstrate Gospel values through service to others and exhibit Christian leadership in parish, school and the community. They are Mark Chasuk and Jonathan Farnet, St. Agnes Church in Baton Rouge; Abigail Livingston and Sarah Ruiz, St. Aloysius Church, Baton Rouge; Wesley Adolph, St. Anne Church, Napoleonville; Blair Stewart and Isabella Kotval, St. Jean Vianney Church, Baton Rouge; Emily Guagliardo, St. Joseph Church, Ponchatoula; and Adam Whittington, St. Theresa of Avila Church, Gonzales.

There were adults who received the Companions on the Journey Award for displaying excellence in youth ministry. They are Paul Bergeron, St. Aloysius; Susan Naquin, St. Aloysius; Amy Andrews, St. Jean Vianney; and Anthony Guagliardo III, St. Joseph.

Participating in a four-legged race at DYC are, DYB members, from left, Grant Dupaty, Joey Moffett and Cody Waguespack.

The final session focused on the youth’s journey back to unity with the father through the redemptive work of Jesus, which was highlighted by eucharistic adoration. Cooper Ray and his band led praise and adoration music.

The atmosphere and messages helped reinforce the theme of the day, said conference attendees.

“I saw people having fun,” sad Naomi Winder, a member of the youth group at Immaculate Conception Church in Baton Rouge, who particularly enjoyed the praise and worship. “It was great for people to enjoy themselves and learn what their faith it all about.”

Corey Boast, of Holy Ghost Church in Hammond, said Bielski’s messages and the presentations showed him that people working together can get much more accomplished, keep each other motivated and make changes when needed.

“It’s important to keep going and not give up,” said Boast.

A hula-hoop pass was part of the events during afternoon “play time.”

Father Eddie Martin, parochial vicar at St. Thomas More Church in Baton Rouge, talks to youth about “What Does True Love Look Like? Theology of the Body in Real Life,” during workshops at DYC.