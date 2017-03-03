Deacon Peter “Pete” B. Schlette Sr., passed away after a long illness at the age of 78.

Ordained a deacon for the Archdiocese of New Orleans in 1996, he later moved into the Diocese of Baton Rouge and served at Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs for 18 years.

Deacon Schlette served with the U.S. Coast Guard for 21 years, retiring as chief petty officer. During his career, he crossed the equator multiple times on icebreakers and has been to both the North and South Poles.

Deacon Pete Schlette

He was a chief radarman and an air traffic controller.

Because of his experience, Deacon Schlette was the chief petty officer selected for the implementation of the Vessel Traffic System on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, Morgan City and Vicksburg, Mississippi.

In addition, he held a 100 Ton Captain License.

Deacon Schlette is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth D. Schlette; children, Teresa F. Liuzza and her husband, Jason, Michael L. Schlette and his wife, Michelle, and Joanne S. Danna and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Peter Schlette III, Grace Schlette, Keeno Fuqua Jr., Jessica Fuqua Mason, Ashley Schlette, Sarah Schlette, Landon Schlette, Matthew Danna, Katie Danna, and Josh Danna; great-grandchildren, Kaley Fuqua and Madilyn Fuqua; brother, Theodore “Ted” Schlette; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Peter B. Schlette Jr., granddaughter, Emma Schlette; son-in-law, Keeno Fuqua Sr.; great-granddaughter, Kenley Fuqua; parents, Wilbur and Nina Schlette; and brother Wilbur Schlette Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Immaculate Conception on Feb. 25. Interment followed on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park with full military honors.