By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

Second in a series

Lent can often be perceived as a season of sacrifice, those dreadful 40 days giving up one’s favorite culinary yet sinful delights or perhaps even adult beverages.

Some even offer that Lent is a time of spiritual darkness before the promise of the new life of resurrection.

But those 40 days can also be a time of spiritual renewal, and more important a season of purging one’s heart of sins, ultimately clearing previously clogged spiritual arteries to be able to hear God speak, which remains one of the greatest mysteries of the church.

“I think of Lent as the at-home retreat,” said Father Miles Walsh, pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge. “You don’t have to go anywhere.”

“It is the most powerful time of the year,” he added. “Jesus pours out so many graces at Lent. All you have to do is just sit there and bask in the grace of God and avail yourself to the help you will find in your powerful church.”

Dina Dow, director of Evangelization and Catechesis for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said the Lenten liturgy is a guide to direct one through the season.

“When you starting hearing Revelation, when you are hearing God’s voice through Christ, God has spoken out loud,” she said. “That is where we hear him.”

Perhaps contrary to what some believe, Dow said hearing God through the liturgy is easy. She said it’s as simple as listening and opening one’s ears and hearts.

“Is he going to sit there and whisper in our ear,” she said. “Maybe. Be ready for that. All you have to do is listen to Jesus.”

Dow said people tend to make hearing God more complicated than it should be. Personally, she said that once she found the simplicity of prayer and reading sacred Scripture, “I got all my answers.”

Dow and Father Walsh agree that after shaking off the revelry of Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday provides the perfect stepping off point on the Lenten journey. And they both say confession should always be the first step of that journey.

“Talk to God and let it out,” Dow said. “Take away any barriers that block you and God. Your sinfulness is your barrier.

“We put that up. God does not put it up. That is a fresh start.”

Father Walsh said of the seven sacraments, the Eucharist and reconciliation are the “two legs upon which we walk.”

“We make more progress on two legs than one,” he added. “If you try to hop along on one leg, and many Catholics hop along with the Mass and not availing themselves of the sacrament (reconciliation) that (allows) us to receive God’s presence in the Eucharist.”

Father Walsh said going to confession is a good way to begin any spiritual journey because of the cleansing of the soul the sacrament provides.

“Open your heart, take a risk, dispose yourself,” Father Walsh said. “The other thing to always remember prayer is a gift of the Holy Spirit. You have to ask the Holy Spirit and the Blessed Mother to teach you how to pray the rosary.”

Dow said God speaks to each individual differently so a person must find a way that is most comfortable to have a conversation with God. She recommended finding a good Lenten reflection book to guide you through the season and attending Mass more than that just Sunday because “it all counts.”

She said many people make talking to God more complicated than it should be. For Dow, the answer was finding the simplicity in prayer and reading Scripture.

“I got all my answers,” she said. “We have a great tendency to box God in. If you think of God as a friend and companion it is easier to have this casual conversation with him.

“Feed your mind with thoughts of God and not of the world because the world does not always give the full story.”

According to Father Walsh, there are three means by which people approach the Lord during Lent, including prayer, fasting and alms giving are a means to end, the end being in communion with Christ. And once that relationship established, hearing God is relatively simple.

“We sense the Lord speaking to us in a spiritual sense,” he said. “We hear him on our souls. Our senses come alive in our souls.”

Father Walsh said there are extraordinary moments when God speaks to individuals in an audible voice, either through prophetic words from a friend or words directly from the Holy Spirit.

“I guess the bigger question is our faith as such that we have to hear exactly God’s word talking to us tangibly,” Dow said. “Do we have to hear the divine speaking in word to trust in God.”

“Do you hear in your mind, in your heart or in your ears?”

Dow reiterated that having a relationship with God is the definition of prayer. She said that through conversations, or prayer, doors will be opened, set in motion.

“God will continually call you for something that he needs you to do and he will equip you to do it even through it is completely out of your range,” she said. “You can’t let doubt come into your mind. If doubt comes into your mind, figure out where that doubt is coming from and pray about it, because we have a very good way of resisting of what God calls us to do.”

Hearing God’ voice is easier for some than others. As Father Walsh and Dow pointed out, he speaks to all people, only in different manners.

And they both agree that only through the silence of mediation and prayer will one be able to hear when he does speak, through minds and hearts. But before that can happen, each individual must be open to hearing God’s word, and that can only occur through the purging of sin. The next 40 days provide an excellent starting point.