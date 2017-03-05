By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

Second in a series

Members of the Third Order of Mary honor the special connection Mary has with her son, Jesus, and her powerful prayers of intercessions on their behalf. Photo provided by Diana LeBlanc

It was a heaven-made connection that led to a closer relationship to Jesus through Mary, said Diana LeBlanc, a member of the Third Order of Mary (TOM).

After LeBlanc’s parents’ death, she wanted to use her home health experience as their caretaker to help someone “really in need.” A woman needed someone to help her take care of her mother, who had been bed ridden for nine years beause of a stroke that caused her health to deteriorate. LeBlanc met the woman’s mother, said, “This is what I want to do” and became her night sitter.

LeBlanc strived to make the woman’s quality of life better in the little over a year left before her passing. She began by playing “Doing it Their Way: Stations of the Cross,” by Father Jeff Bayhi, pastor of St. John the Baptist Church in Zachary, and singer Aaron Neville. The woman’s positive response encouraged her to play other inspirational CDs and Cajun music as well as pray with the woman. The night before the woman died, LeBlanc, who was out of town at the time, said she had a vision in which the woman got up out of her bed, walked over to her and said, “I am going home.”

LeBlanc said she enjoyed the trips to the woman’s home, which had a peaceful atmosphere.

“I told her daughter I felt like I was going to a retreat,” said LeBlanc, who stated the home’s atmosphere was permeated with the Blessed Mother.

The woman’s daughter, who was a member of TOM, introduced her to the lay organization. According to LeBlanc, who serves as mistresses of novices for TOM, the order strengthens her to do many other ministries.

“Some think it’s easy to be a Catholic, but it’s not,” she said. “We are held to a higher standard because often times the church is in defense of its teaching of its values and we have to stay grounded and rooted in the church’s teachings. One of the ways we can stay grounded and rooted is to be in a third order because it keeps in context what our mission and journey is. We have a mission. We are not just taking up space – if we are, we are not fulfilling our mission.”

She acknowledges the mission is challenging.

“If you’re not careful, if you don’t build yourself up and are always giving, you can really be drained. You refill your soul so you can go out and do your mission work and it’s not easy,” said LeBlanc.

One of the hardest ministries for LeBlanc is the prayer line at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge.

“You realize there’s a real person on the other end of the prayer request because people are asking for prayers concerning alcoholism, drug abuse, child abuse or wounded warriors. That makes me so much more grateful that I am in a third order,” she said.

To join TOM, which is open to men and women of all stages of life, one must be recommended by a professed member of the order. After approval from the TOM council and chaplain, Msgr. Robert Bergreen, pastor of St. Mary of False River Church in New Roads, they will be accepted to become a member. Then they will receive instructions from the mistress of novices regarding their duties for profession.

“You have to be in good standing with the church,” said LeBlanc. “That doesn’t mean you have to be a saint or perfect, just that you are willing to follow the rules and regulations of the church, because you are an example of the church; you are an extension of the church.”

There is reading of the “Imitation of Christ,” which is considered the next widely read devotional to the Bible, prayers, especially Marian-based prayers, daily praying of the rosary, with intentions for TOM members, and at least 15 minutes of daily meditation, said LeBlanc.

During formation, one is challenged to “let go” of worldly dispositions such as animosity, anger and fear, and to give their mind, body and spirit to God, said LeBlanc.

“We come from a worldly view. As Catholics we are called to step out into the deep,” she said. “During formation, it’s easy to backslide into old habits and you have to decide whether you are going to embrace this lifestyle and change your thinking and separate yourself from the worldly views and give to Ceaser what is Ceasar’s but to give to God what is God’s.”

At the end of the formation, one enters the order as a postulant in a ceremony.

“It’s very moving, very touching and I always cry because I have been along with them on their formation journey. It’s like rededicating yourself to your baptismal promises,” said LeBlanc.

She beamed when she noted her son and daughter-in-law will be entering TOM around Easter. She said she is proud to be part of their formation as well as the other TOM members, who influenced the couple to join their order by taking them “under their wings” especially when they lost their first child. They now have two children.

There is a TOM habit, a pale blue one with a simple straight-line white dress under it for women. It’s not mandatory for members to wear, but LeBlanc said she has the pattern for it and hopes to make some for those who would choose to wear it.

The truest habit of the TOM members, however, is their willingness to answer the call of social justice and “do the work of Mary.”

“It (TOM) has made me very aware of society’s needs and it makes me emboldened that I can make a difference,” said LeBlanc. “I am emboldened to make a difference. That’s why I am able to question my own behavior, my family’s behavior, society’s behavior. I feel it’s okay. That’s who we are as a Third Order of Mary.”

People interested in learning more about TOM are invited to attend one of its meetings on the second Sunday of each month, 3 p.m., at St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge.

