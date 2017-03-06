By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentaor

It’s been several weeks since employees with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge welcomed an Iraqi refugee family to the Capital City.

Children hold welcome signs as they wait for an Iraqi refugee family to arrive at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Feb. 11. Photo by Rachele Smith | The Catholic Commentator

The family of five was greeted by relatives, some of whom CCDBR resettled in Baton Rouge a year ago, as well as several parishioners from St. Aloysius Church in Baton Rouge and other well-wishers at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Feb. 11.

As refugees entering the United States, the family met all of the guidelines and procedures as established by the federal government and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. But with recent political and media interest, the definition of a refugee has become blurred and has, at times, been used interchangeably with the word immigrant. The two, however, are not the same and have distinct differences.

“Basically, there are two ways to define an immigrant. An immigrant either has documents or an immigrant does not have documents. An immigrant with documents is here legally, but an immigrant without documents is here illegally,” said Jean Dresley, director of refugee resettlement and employment services at CCDBR.

She explained that an immigrant can return to his or her native country at any time. Generally, immigrants choose to leave their homeland for better work or to be near relatives or friends living in another country.

A refugee, however, is someone forced to flee his or her native country “in order to escape war, violence, persecution or a natural disaster,” said Dresley.

In most cases, refugees are afraid for their lives or the lives of their family, she explained, and while they are allowed to return to their native country with proper documentation, for many, going back to their homeland means difficult consequences, including certain death.

For some people who have lived their whole life in a stable country like America, the idea of living in fear can be difficult to understand. But in a country dealing with war or fighting among different political or religious factions, law and order may no longer exist, and groups that were once tolerant of each other may resort to violence instead.

Danger can also come from a natural disaster, Dresley said. She noted that in 2016, Hurricane Matthew, the category four storm that destroyed parts of Haiti, leaving behind widespread destruction in an already impoverished nation, forced many residents to seek basic necessities in another country.

According to statistics from the U.S. Department of State, the United States welcomed nearly 85,000 refugees in the fiscal year 2016. Roughly, 72 percent were women and children.

To qualify for refugee status, families or individuals must first leave their native country. Once in a new place, typically in a refugee camp, they can apply for refugee status through the United Nations Commission for Refugees, an international body in charge of protecting and assisting refugees.

If this commission determines refugee status is met, then the family or individual is referred to resettlement in a third country. If the United States is chosen, additional guidelines established under the Refugee Act of 1980 must be met.

The Refugee Act of 1980 was passed in the aftermath of the Vietnam War when thousands of people fled the brutal treatments of that country’s new government and was intended to give more flexibility to the United States’ earlier Immigration and Nationality Act and the Migration and Refugee Assistance Act.

The U.S. process for accepting refugees involves a rigorous and often lengthy vetting process that includes the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Department of Defense and multiple intelligence agencies.

In addition, certain health conditions, such as active TB and Hansen’s disease, will exclude a refugee from entering the United States.

When a refugee receives permission to come to America, groups like CCDBR assist with adjusting to cultural differences and creating a new life. Refugees have the same rights and responsibilities as regular U.S. citizens. They pay taxes and many are also obligated to pay back loans issued to them from the U.S. government for their travel expenses. Refugees, however, cannot vote unless they become a citizen.

Since 2002, CCDBR has resettled 1,500 refugees in the Baton Rouge area, according to statistics on the agency’s website. Refugees have come from many countries, with many from Burma, Iraq and Somalia. Since October, 2016, CCDBR reported it assisted 20 refugees from overseas and 21 Cubans.