By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

Some six months ago, “Tony” moved to Baton Rouge from his hometown of New Orleans. As a youth, Tony was a high school football standout. He received a full scholarship to play ball at a small college in Arkansas, but homesick, he returned to the Crescent City shortly after enrolling.

Father Gerald Burns, a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge, leads a Scripture reflection with the men at the Bishop Ott Men’s Shelter. Photo by Rachele Smith | The Catholic Commentator

Tony would go on to have different interests, meet new people and hold several jobs, but then something happened. Through a series of decisions he made, Tony is homeless.

Yet, despite his daily struggle, Tony keeps an eye on the positive. He sincerely believes in showing gratitude, something he found easy to do several weeks ago at the Bishop Ott Men’s Shelter.

“I was just really encouraged,” Tony said after listening to a Scripture reflection by Father Gerald Burns, a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

“I was able to relate to what he said about the heart of Christ; that he too was homeless during certain times. It helps to know that Christ knows what I’m going through,” he explained.

For Tony, listening and connecting with Father Burns was easy.

“When he talked about being poor in spirit and having a total dependence on God, just like a child, that’s me. I rely on God now more than ever, but even with riches you are still totally dependent on him. I understand that,” he said.

Connecting with people like Tony and others at the men’s shelter is not new for Father Burns. He has been offering reflection and spiritual counseling once a week (or as often as his schedule allows) for more than a year.

“We are so pleased that Father Burns can do this for us. The men receive so much from his generosity and knowing that he cares means so much,” said Michael Acaldo, CEO of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which operates the Bishop Ott Men’s Shelter as well as other ministries that help the needy.

For Father Burns, the feeling is mutual.

A board member at St. Vincent de Paul for many years, Father Burns said he was helping with the planning of the organization’s 150th anniversary Mass when he realized he just needed more. No, he didn’t need more administrative or planning work (although he would gladly assist where ever he was needed).

“I told Michael I really needed to listen to Pope Francis’ example (and his call for mercy). I needed to be in touch with the people at St. Vincent. Somehow I needed to be in service directly to the people St. Vincent serve,” said Father Burns.

“Without even batting an eye, Michael knew exactly what I could do,” he explained, ultimately creating the Tuesday evening position.

Father Burns stated his reflections focus on Scripture, and he always gives “a cameo selection” of his Sunday homily.

Typically, his talks last from two to three minutes “unless I get carried away, then it might go for five minutes, but it’s never really long,” he said, smiling.

Father Burns remarked that during his time at the shelter, he has met many men who have impressed and inspired him with their faith, prayer life and resilience. Most notably, he shared the story of a man who was released from prison and forced into homelessness after being diagnosed with cancer. According to Father Burns, the man had to ride to and from radiation treatments on the city bus. It was a difficult situation, to say the least, but eventually he regained employment, discovered his cancer was in remission, married and was able to create a better life for himself.

Stories like this and others that show the adaptability and endurance of the human spirit can also be empowering. That’s why Father Burns noted he and Acaldo are working on the creation of a “success” group, one composed of formerly homeless men who have fought back, to inspire and educate others.

The group, however, will not take away from Father Burns’ present ministry at the men’s shelter. Not only is it something the retired priest enjoys doing (in addition to his wildlife photography) but it is also something that continues to give men, like Tony, hope.

“It doesn’t matter to me what religion these men are or if they have no religion. But what does matter, I feel, is for me to convince them that God loves them and they can have a relationship with God,” Father Burns said.