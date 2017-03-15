By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

Men of the Catholic Church must be willing to be soldiers on the frontline in the battle against enemies of the spiritual life, which include lust of the flesh, lust of the world and the pride of life.

Nearly 600 individuals attended the inaugural Men of the Immaculata Men’s Conference on Feb. 11 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge. The day featured an impressive lineup of speakers who delivered powerful spiritual messages. Photo by Steve Lee | CatholicLife Television

Each person’s predominant fault, the area where one sins the most, falls into one of those three categories and is Satan’s weapon as he engages in his own battle of spiritual welfare on one’s soul. The only clear path to victory to answer that call is through prayer, which paves the way to eternal salvation.

That was the message of inspiration delivered by several speakers during the inaugural Men of the Immaculata Men’s Conference on Feb. 11 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge. Nearly 600 attended the informative, devotional and at times humorous conference, which had as its theme, “A Call to Battle: Challenging Every Man to Fight for Holiness.”

“We had been praying for the Holy Spirit to bless the event and the turnout of over 600 men participating in the conference with humble and receptive hearts was beyond our expectations,” said an exuberant Hunter Harding, one of the event’s organizers and a member of the Men of the Immaculata.

The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers that touched on several tenets of Catholicism and included clergy members, lay Catholics and even a short talk by chef John Folse.

“(The speakers) understood the hunger we have for solid, traditional teaching and made themselves available for the event,” Harding said. “We prayed fervently as a group over the focus and direction for the conference and these speakers seemed like a great fit.”

The day also included a welcoming address by Bishop Robert W. Muench, eucharistic adoration, vendors, exhibitors, Mass and lunch prepared by Folse.

“The battle begins at the level of your heart,” Mark Harfiel, the national program director for That Man is You men’s program in Houston and a 2004 graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, said. “The starting point of our spiritual life is holy desire. What stands in the way between our holy desire and actually becoming a saint?”

“(Satan) is out there to suffocate it, choke it, steal those desires out of your heart.”

Harfiel said holy desire is given by Christ but men must search their own hearts to determine what those desires might be. He said Satan is constantly trying to steal those holy desires, creating daily skirmishes on the spiritual battleground.

Dr. Brant Pitre

“You will win some and lose some,” he said. “Don’t beat yourself up when you lose battles. You want to get strength from God’s grace against those things.”

Harfiel said sins of the flesh include being sexually unfaithful, viewing pornography, visiting a topless bar, flirting with women other than your significant other, an unhealthy diet or no exercise and the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

He said such things as giving less than 10 percent of one’s salary to the church, gossiping, working on Sundays, missing dinner with the family at least twice a week because of work and spending more time viewing media devices than on one’s spiritual life make up sins of the world.

Sins of conscience might include missing Mass on Sunday and not spending time in daily prayer.

Father Michael Champagne, who is a traveling priest throughout southern Louisiana in his converted ambulance and mobile confessional and heads the Community of Jesus Crucified in St. Martinville, said men are needed in the battle of the church. He said all men are sons of God, and that “we know what it’s like to be lost,” using the parable of the prodigal son as an example.

“The good news is we are sick and we get to know the doctor (Christ) pretty well,” he said.

Father Champagne said all men are created in God’s image and likeness but even when losing the likeness through sin, the image is retained with “our back to the light.” He said one’s shadow gets longer and longer, and soon “we are afraid of our own shadow because the light is behind us. The prodigal son is lost.”

“There is always famine when we lose God,” he added. “And the pain comes when we turn our back on God.”

In that dank cell, however, Father Champagne called the Holy Spirit the “finger of God,” always giving a push, pointing out what is contrary to life.

“He is restoring you. Love is what removes shame,” he said.

He urged those in attendance to frequent confession, at least monthly. Father Champagne said absolution removes guilt and offers medicinal and sanctifying grace.

“Be men of the sacrament of confession,” he added. “Don’t just go once a year. If you get back to confession, you will become saints. We just don’t need more men in the church, we need more saints.”

Renowned national author and professional of sacred Scripture at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans Dr. Brant Pitre kicked off the conference by explaining the Eucharist is the source and summit of men’s lives. He added that anyone wanting to understand Catholicism must first understand the Old Testament.

He said the first and more important sign of the Eucharist in the Old Testament is the Passover and explained how God told the Israelites to eat unleavened bread. Moving forward to the New Testament, Pitre called the Lord’s Supper the new manna from heaven and the food for eternal life.

Harfiel closed the conference by offering several tips on how to develop a spiritual battle plan, essentially breaking them down into encountering Christ, identifying enemies, frequently examining one’s conscience, and re-evaluating one’s desires.

“You still can’t do it on your own,” he said. “Without Jesus Christ, you can’t do it alone.”

Harding said he was encouraged by the response of those in attendance and was humbled to have been part of the actualization of years worth of intercessory prayer for the ministry to bear fruit in the hearts of men.

“Our primary goal is greater holiness and deeper conversion to the most Sacred Heart of Jesus, as evidenced through action in our own hearts, our families, our church parishes and the community at large,” he said, adding that providing events filled with the Holy Spirit to encourage men to be active in their faith is the charism of the Men of the Immaculata.

The 2018 conference is scheduled Feb. 17, which falls on the first weekend of Lent.