By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

They cheered; they clapped; they even spelled out words: “D to the O to the N-A-T-E.”

Briley Haydel, a third-grade student at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Baton Rouge, pours additional stock into a pot of soup during her class retreat. Haydel and her classmates were preparing vegetable beef soup and homemade bread for the men at the Bishop Ott Men’s Shelter. Photo by Rachele Smith | The Catholic Commentator

And in the end, Ainsley Lagarde, Guilia Arion and Reese Ourso, third-grade students at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Baton Rouge, used a tagline that would make any advertising exec proud, “Don’t be greedy, help the needy.”

The students’ commercial, delivered “live” during the school’s morning announcements, was just one of many student-produced advertising campaigns designed to not only encourage the MBS school community to donate needed items to the Bishop Ott Men’s Shelter, but to also teach third-grade students the importance of serving others.

“It’s all about our faith,” said David Planche, religion coordinator at Most Blessed Sacrament Church & School.

By helping to provide items, such as toothpaste, shampoo and other needed toiletries, Planche said, the children are learning that everyone is called to love and serve God’s family.

“They begin to understand that they can help; that what they do can change someone’s life,” said Roslyn Landry, a third-grade teacher at the school.

“These items, like toothpaste and shaving cream, help make someone feel better. They’re not just a bottle of something. They make others feel better, and that helps them (the homeless men) know that someone cares. It can really change a life,” she added.

But the commercials are just the start of the students’ lessons, said Landry.

She explained that the theme of helping others is incorporated all year throughout the third-grade curriculum with many lessons tied into academic subjects, such as a unit on persuasive writing that was used in writing those morning commercials.

Landry noted the lessons reach a pinnacle during the students’ annual retreat, held this year on Feb. 8, where a special project was completed.

“We made soup and homemade bread for the men during our retreat,” said Landry, adding the third graders followed a tradition of preparing dinner for the homeless men that began in the early 1990s at the school.

“We have this down to a science now,” laughed Planche, who said that each grade at MBS has an assigned age-appropriate service ministry, all designed to showcase the many faces of God’s family.

As the third graders and their teachers, Landy and Lesley Cranow, gathered for this year’s retreat, Planche started the cooking segment just like in years past: with prayer.

“Lord, we ask you to bless this soup. We know that God loves everyone, and we know that it is so important that we help these men,” he began as students and parent volunteers extended their hands in prayer over two large, but empty soup pots.

By the end of the afternoon, however, each pot was filled to capacity as one by one the students carefully added and stirred together all of the ingredients of a hearty soup, including green beans, carrots, tomatoes and other vegetables as well as several pounds of stew meat (cooked in advance by Landry’s mom).

Alongside the soup making process, other students prepared and kneaded six loaves of bread, making sure they were ready for parent volunteers to bring home and bake.

Once all of the food was completely prepared, it was packed and transported to Bishop Ott Men’s Shelter by Michael Acaldo, CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Acaldo said he thanked the students for their hard work and reminded them that what they do really matters. He added that many of the students and their parents also came to the shelter to help serve the soup and bread.

“This is faith in action,” Acaldo said, noting that getting children involved in ministry is important because it develops a lifetime of service and an appreciation of why it is important to love and help one another.

Acaldo explained when he picked up the food at MBS, he asked the students why they thought it was important to prepare the meal and collect toiletries for the men at the shelter.

“The students responded, ‘Because this is what God calls us to do,'” said Acaldo.

“They get it. These kids are 8- to 9-years-old, and they are living their faith. Now, that’s just beautiful,” he added.

For parents wanting to add the beauty of service to their own family life, especially during Lent, Acaldo said there are many opportunities available at St. Vincent de Paul. He recommended preparing a meal as a family to share with the homeless men or the women and children at the Sweet Dreams shelter, spearheading a collection drive of needed items or participating in the annual “Build a basket” ministry, an effort that is very popular this time of the year, especially with younger children.

“We also want to encourage families to remember St. Vincent de Paul and all of the folks that we serve with prayer. Prayer is so important and it is especially important to be remembered in someone else’s prayers when you are lonely and might not have anyone to pray for you,” Acaldo said.