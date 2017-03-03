Q What is your favorite sport you like to participate in?

A The noble sport of table tennis, better known as “ping pong” to the philistine, is my favorite sport to play. It is a cross between the strategy of chess and the brutality of mixed martial arts. It requires the finesse of basketball and the endurance of cross country running. It is as artistic as figure skating and as fast as motor sports. It once played a critical role in the international relationship between the U.S. and China. Can that be said about any other sport?

Q What is your favorite LSU sport to follow? What is your prediction for the upcoming season?

… with Father TODD LLOYD, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, Lakeland

A I love LSU baseball. My father has had season tickets since I was an infant. I have so many good memories of being at Alex Box with my dad and brother. The great thing about being a baseball fan is the friendships that are formed and the simple genius of the game itself. There are few things better than sitting outside on a nice day, enjoying peanuts and a cold drink, while talking with the people around you about any number of subjects, and watching the Tigers play ball. It is one of the few sports where having a good time does not lay solely on a win or a loss. As for my prediction … when it comes to LSU baseball I’m always an optimist. Omaha (Nebraska, site of the college world series).

Q What is your favorite book and why?

A A book (really a collection of books) that I can read any time for fun is G.K. Chesterton’s Father Brown stories. These are mystery stories similar to Sherlock Holmes. The protagonist is a Catholic priest, Father Brown, who solves various crimes. Unlike Sherlock Holmes who uses science and logic to solve his mysteries, Father Brown uses his knowledge and understanding of human nature. They are entertaining and thoughtful stories that do not forget that criminals are human beings who are in need of redemption like anyone else. Father Brown even hears the confession of the perpetrator in some stories.

Q Who is your role model?

A Though he probably would rather I not say, Father Miles Walsh (pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Baton Rouge) is my role model. I admire his deep love for the Lord. His relationship with Christ is evident, and his desire for others to have a relationship with Christ is the driving force in his ministry. I admire his clarity in thought, his dedication to the truth and practices of the church, and his pastoral sensibility towards those in need. He has a gift of speaking the truth, when it is not popular to do so, in a very matter of fact way with ease, and yet with compassion and calm.