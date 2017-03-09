Father Michael Collins dies

Father Michael Collins, a native of Bandon County Cork, Ireland, died on March 8. He was 75.

He donated his body to Tulane University School of Medicine Willed Body Program.

A memorial funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 13, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 15615 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass. He would have celebrated 50 years of ordination to the priesthood on June 17, 2017.

Father Collins attended school in Ireland and was ordained June 17, 1967 at All Hollows College in Dublin, Ireland by Bishop John J. Scanlan of the Diocese of Honolulu, Hawaii.

His post-graduate work included six years at All Hallows in Dublin before earning a master’s in social work from Florida State University in 1972.

Father Collins’ first assignment in the Diocese of Baton Rouge was as associate pastor at St. Louis King of France Church in Baton Rouge in 1973. He also served as parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Church in Zachary and Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge.

His pastorships included St. Mark Church in Gonzales, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Most Blessed Sacrament Church and St. Jude the Apostle Church, all in Baton Rouge.

Father Collins also served as administrator at St. Anne Church in Sorrento and as moderator and director of the Office of Community Life.

He also served as the bishop’s designate to the Louisiana Interchurch Conference.

He retried from active ministry in 2011 and was in residence at St. Jude.