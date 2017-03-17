By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

Remembered as a “peoples’ priest,” Father Michael Collins’ life was celebrated during a memorial Mass on March 13 at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Baton Rouge.

Paying homage to his Irish roots, “Amazing Grace” was performed on bagpipes before the memorial Mass celebrating the life of Father Michael Collins. Father Collins died March 8. Photo by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

Several hundred people gathered to remember a priest known for his humor, wit, love of priesthood and affable nature. And fitting to his Irish roots, the ceremony began with “Amazing Grace” being played on bagpipes.

“We are already missing him,” said Bishop Robert W. Muench, who celebrated the Mass.

Born July 25, 1942, Father Collins, a native of Bandon County Cork, Ireland, died on March 8 at the age of 75.

He donated his body to Tulane University School of Medicine Willed Body Program.

Father Trey Nelson, pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Baton Rouge, delivered a moving homily during the memorial Mass, saying Father Collins “was like a real brother to me and for this I love him. And I will always be thankful.”

“He made me laugh, often. He brought me to a better place,” Father Nelson said. “He made me stronger.

“In my 28 years as a priest I have been blessed along the way with three great priest mentors: Father Jerry Young (retired), Father Tom Ranzino (vicar general) for the Diocese of Baton Rouge and pastor at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge and Mike.”

But Father Collins was not only a mentor to Father Nelson but also a roommate, as the two shared the rectory at St. Jude after Father Collins retired in 2011. Father Nelson said he has to remind himself how lucky he is to have known and served with his mentor and close friend.

“We must give thanks to Mike for his love of Jesus, his love of Eucharist,” said Father Nelson, who as a young boy served as an altar server to Father Collins (at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge) and “took every opportunity to remind him of that.”

He added that Father Collins through his exemplary life showed how Christ lives in everyone and how individuals need to trust in Jesus.

“Truly the good shepherd lived in this good man,” Father Nelson said. “Mike showed us (how) to find the good shepherd when you’re hurting the most. In his last days, he really showed us how to do that.”

Father Michael Collins

Father Collins would have celebrated 50 years of ordination to the priesthood on June 17, 2017. He was ordained June 17, 1967 at All Hollows College in Dublin, Ireland by Bishop John J. Scanlan of the Diocese of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Bishop Muench noted how the priesthood and priestly ministry identified the life of Father Collins.

“Clearly he was not only called to be a priest, he embraced that priesthood. He marinated in the priesthood of Jesus Christ, the good shepherd, because that is how he saw his life.”

“He oozed priesthood,” the bishop added. “That was his identity; that was his mission; that was his purpose; that was his calling; and he answered it with complete gift of self.

“He loved being a priest; he loved people. He was a people’s priest, a priest’s priest, a church’s priest of God. Aren’t we glad as am I that we walked together with him.”

Father Collins’ first assignment in the diocese was as associate pastor at St. Louis King of France Church in Baton Rouge in 1973. He also served as parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Church in Zachary and Our Lady of Mercy.

His pastorships included St. Mark Church in Gonzales, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Most Blessed Sacrament and St. Jude, all in Baton Rouge.

Father Collins also served as administrator at St. Anne Church in Sorrento and as moderator and director of the Office of Community Life.

He also served as the bishop’s designate to the Louisiana Interchurch Conference.

He retried from active ministry in 2011 when he moved into the rectory at St. Jude.

“We miss you, Mike; we thank you for being like the good shepherd to us. Please pray for us in the God’s perfect presence. We will always pray for you,” said Fr. Nelson.