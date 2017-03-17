This House is not for sale

This house is not for sale

These four walls have got a story to tell

The door is off the hinges, there’s no wishing them well

Outside the sky is coal black, the streets are on fire

The picture window’s cracked, and there’s nowhere to run

I know, I know, this house is not for sale

Refrain:

I set each stone and I ham- mered each nail

This house is not for sale

When memories live and my dreams all fail

This house is not for sale

Coming home, I’m coming home

Swirl my spike into the ground and I stake my claim

Standing on the dirt where they’ll dig my grave

Now I built these walls, it’s in my veins

No time for lookin’ back, the world is out the door

This heart, this soul, this house is not for sale

(Repeat refrain.)

This house was built on trust

That’s what it is, it always was

No wrecking ball could knock it down

This house was built on higher ground

(Repeat refrain.)

Coming home, I’m coming home

(This house is not for sale)

Coming home, I’m coming home

I’m coming home, I’m coming home

This house is not for sale

Sung by Bon Jovi | Copyright © 2016, Captain Kidd Corp., Island Records

Thirteen studio albums, now that’s a lot! Bon Jovi’s 13th album is entitled “This House Is Not for Sale” and is the first disc released since longtime lead guitarist Richie Sambora left the band. However, the rockers from New Jersey play on, and their big fans like me keep loving their sound and messages.

The album’s title single prompts the question: “What do you really value in your life?” In the song’s video, Jon Bon Jovi takes a drive around his old New Jersey neighborhoods and thinks about the stories these houses represent.

His memories about the homes of his childhood align with what the song’s character states: “These four walls have got a story to tell.” Their value lies not in their state of disrepair, but on how “this house was built on trust,” and “no wrecking ball could knock it down.”

Almost all of us can generate feelings of nostalgia about past aspects of our lives. Life does bring us to experiences and lessons that resurface as memories when we view certain items or possessions.

For example, you might bump into an old computer file of a paper written for a class. You remember how hard you worked on that paper and questioned whether it was good enough to pass the course.

You recall the surprise and delight when you did pass. You can feel again that all the work was worth your effort.

Do you value the paper? Perhaps to some degree, though maybe its topic seems irrelevant to your life now.

What you really value is what the paper represents that you took on a challenge even when it was unclear if you could succeed. Like the house in the song, your paper “has a story to tell.”

While memories can be valuable, the deepest value lies in the journey itself – the real story of your life and how you created it.

This story contains your successes and failures, your hurts and satisfactions, your loves and your heartbreaks.

As you consider how you have learned and grown in life, can you look at yourself with respect and appreciation?

Can you recognize how the guidance of God is always upon you? Maybe you can see one of life’s most important truths – that you are so valuable to God.

As a pastoral counselor, I see that most individuals are much too critical on themselves and misperceive how much God values them. Some of this negative judgment arises from recognizing how mistakes have ended up hurting one’s life.

Such disappointments certainly can have unfortunate consequences, but, ultimately, they are part of the journey of becoming more of the person that God wants us to be.

If we look deeply, we will see that we were never without God’s guidance and love even when certain times were painful.

When you see your life with a bigger perspective, you will also see how God has given you divine purpose. Your gifts, your abilities, your whole story is not just for you – they are part of how you make the rest of us better.

We should learn from our mistakes but also value the whole story. What you learn today may be precisely the knowledge that another needs tomorrow to avoid an even deeper hurt.

The song’s “house” was built on trust and can stand as a metaphor for your whole life. Can you keep “building” your life with trust in God who gave you the opportunity to create your story?

If so, you will realize what is most valuable: who you are and how much God guides and loves you. Yes, some parts of life are priceless and like the song’s house, are never for sale.

Martin is an Indiana pastoral counselor who reviews current music for Catholic News Service. Write: chmartin@hughes.net, or: 7125 West CR, 200 South, Rockport, IN 47635.