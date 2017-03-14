Polarization fueled by hatred that is permeating modern society is perhaps the most serious threat the country is facing today.

Although it might be trendy to place the entire blame on the Trump administration for this disturbing trend, we did not arrive at a point where even the walls of school buildings are being employed as billboards to broadcast messages of hate and prejudice over night. Rather, those seeds that are spreading their malefic pollen today were planted many years ago.

Admittedly it is difficult to pinpoint when the dial began to turn, but removing prayer from our classrooms and public events and the continued exclusion of God from our consciousness offers an excellent start. For a society without God is a traduced society and history has proven their downfall is inevitable.

Astonishingly, even the news media, once considered the watchdog of justice and fairness, have split along their own political bends, leaving a country thirsting for accurate and unbiased reporting.

Assuredly, many people are growing weary of the building racial tensions reminiscent of the 1960s, religious groups being attacked for their beliefs (are we Catholics not used to this?) and immigrants being unfairly singled out because of their countries of origin.

Prejudice of any type is antithetical to what we believe and embrace as Catholics. Even as the pendulum appears to be swinging the other way, the Catholic Church and its faithful must be the beacons of justice and love, particularly in an evolving society that is grappling with changing times.

The responsibility of all is spreading the word of God through our own lifestyles to douse the flames of alienation, prejudice and marginalization that are being fanned by the increasing vitriol of hate lacking a moral beacon.

Diffusing prejudice