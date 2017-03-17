The biblical and traditional way to “keep” Lent is through prayer, fasting and almsgiving. Our Catholic Church designates Ash Wednesday and Good Friday as mandatory days of fasting. During Lent many of our parishes use “rice bowls” or take up special collections for the poor. Prayer, however, gets the most attention, and rightly so. The first reading for Lent on Ash Wednesday has the prophet Joel speaking for the Lord and saying, “Rend your hearts, not your garments, and return to the Lord, your God.” Some church parishes schedule retreats during Lent. Others have Taize musical prayer services. Almost all have extra time set aside for the sacrament of reconciliation, for instance, “The Light is ON for You” for Wednesday night confessions.

I am writing today to suggest that we dedicate special time in our personal prayer this Lent, as well as in our Mass Prayers of the Faithful, to a special group of people whom Jesus mentioned often in his teaching and preaching, those incarcerated in our prisons. My Lent began at 8:30 a.m. on Ash Wednesday morning at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana’s largest prison for men, which contains the largest prison population in the United States. Our diocesan lay chaplain, Jay Jackson, asked me to drive up and celebrate the Ash Wednesday Mass. He and four or five volunteer laymen who assist him met me at the main gate and helped me through the very thorough security check. They then led me to the Catholic chapel which holds a sizeable congregation, and it was full. The Catholic chapel is directly opposite an equally large interfaith chapel, and there is also the original ecumenical chapel, still in use, in another section of the many acres which make up the prison farm or plantation that is Angola State Prison.

This was not my first time to celebrate sacraments at Angola, and I have always been impressed at the sincere devotion of the inmates. A choir of about six, with organ accompaniment, led the singing. Convicts were my altar servers, ash distributors and eucharistic ministers. The following words are what I preached. I believe that most of them simply describe what we all hope for in Lent.

When ashes are more than ashes

“Today we begin a journey back to our true home. Our hearts are restless and they will not find rest until they rest in you, O God.” It was true when St. Augustine prayed it 1600 years ago, and it will always be true. Throughout our lives we feel a constant yearning to return home. I am old enough to remember World War II and the homecoming of my father, a sailor returning from the Pacific, his two brothers in the Army who fought in Africa, and his sister, a woman Marine returning from Camp LeJeune in North Carolina. One brother had been wounded in Africa, but survived. They were joined by four first cousins, three Army and one Army Air Corps, who survived 35 missions over Berlin. That was a homecoming. Some of you, perhaps, had similar experiences after wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Of course, if part of your life experience includes being incarcerated, you long for one day when you will be home again with wife and children, relatives, and friends.

“But even if you never get back to that physical place you called home, many men die here in Angola, there is a place where you can find home, and rest and acceptance and love and new life. That home is God, God who is calling us, waiting for us, in that place we call heaven, to where we do not return until we again become ashes. Our faith tells us that beyond the ashes there is new life, eternal life with God. He is our final home, our good home, our place of peace, rest and reunion with those whom we have loved in this life.

“We are all called to make this journey. Every Lent is a time of preparation for and a renewal of this journey. The journey here and the eternal destination there are connected. Jesus lived this journey first, and he invited all of us to follow him. He healed people, he consoled people, he fed people, he forgave people. He died a condemned convict – and he rose to new life. As Scripture says, “He is the first born of a new creation.” To be with him and like him is the final destination of us all.

“That is what Lent is all about: following Jesus on his journey, practicing his kindness, his forgiveness, his love with those in our communities. The ashes you will receive today are simply the sign of the cross of him you follow and of the community he came to lead and to save – all humankind.

“Very soon the ashes will wear off your foreheads. But the life and the actions of Christ must live on in you. You make his “kingdom of God” real in this community, in this prison. As he said at the beginning of his journey in the synagogue of his hometown, Nazareth: ‘The spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring glad tidings to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, and to proclaim a year acceptable to the Lord.’

“Come now, and receive your anointing of ashes.”

(Please remember also in your prayers the women prisoners, all of whom were displaced from their home at Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel by the August floods and are now housed at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Hunt Correctional in St. Gabriel, and the former Jetson Youth Correctional Prison off of Highway 61 towards St. Francisville.)

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. He can be reached at johnnycarville@gmail.com.