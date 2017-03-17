Icon Presentation – Scripture Scholar Stephen J. Binz will present a program, “The Transforming Power of Icons for Reflection and Prayer,” Sunday, March 26, 1 p.m., at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 2250 Main St., Baton Rouge. Binz will teach participants the practice of attentively and receptively gazing upon icons so that the experience leads to meditation, prayer, and spiritual transformation. For more information, call 225-387-6671.

St. Louis King of France Spring Fling – St. Louis King of France Church, 2121 N. Sherwood Forest Dr., Baton Rouge, will host a spring fling Saturday, April 1, 5:30 p.m. There will be an auction, food, fun and fellowship. Tickets will also be sold at $100 each for a chance to win $10,000. For more information, call the parish office at 225-275-7280.

Mass Honoring St. Katharine Drexel – The Baton Rouge Chapter of the St. Francis Xavier University Alumi Association will honor St. Katharine Drexel during the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, March 19 at Immaculate Conception Church, 1565 Curtis St., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-357-0853.

Tri Parish Lenten Revival – Father Gregory Chisholm SJ, pastor of St. Charles Borremo Church in Harlem, will present a tri-parish revival Monday, March 20 at Immaculate Conception Church, 1567 Curtis St., Baton Rouge; Tuesday, March 21 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk St., Baton Rouge; and Wednesday, March 22 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 3912 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge. Each evening will begin with praise and worship at 6 p.m. and the revival will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 225-383-2537.

Women in Spirit Meeting – Dr. Rachel Emmanuel, retired director of communications and development support at Southern University Law Center, will speak at the meeting of Women in Spirit Thursday, March 23, noon, at the St. Joseph Cathedral Hall, Fourth and Main streets, Baton Rouge. A complimentary lunch will be served. Women in Spirit is an interfaith gathering where women can seek spiritual growth and network. RSVP by emailing sjwomeninspirit@aol.com or calling the cathedral office at 225-387-5928.

Pro-Life Breakfast – St. Jean Vianney Church, 16166 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, will present a pro-life breakfast, “Living a Pro-life Life in a Secular World,” sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 9247, Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., at the St. Jean Vianney parish hall. Tickets will be $25 for singles; $40 for couples and $50 for family (12 or older). For ticket information, email Charles Barbre at charlesbarbre@cox.net.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – A breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held Saturday, April 8, 9-10:30 a.m., at the Holy Family Church parish hall, 319 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Bring a camera to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Treat bags will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 225-336-4463.

Easter Egg Hunt – St. Patrick Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge, will have an Easter egg hunt, Sunday, April 9, 1-1:30 p.m. For more information, call 225-753-5750.

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat – Rachel’s Vineyard Ministry, New Orleans site, for healing after abortion, is hosting a retreat Friday, April 7 – Sunday, April 9, at Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Road, Ponchatoula. Cost is $170; financial assistant is available. For more information, call Pam Richard at 504-460-9360 or 985-809-0773 or email richj504@bellsouth.net; or call Melanie Baglow at 504-889-2431 or 504-710-6458 or email mkbaglow@cox.net.

Tickfaw Retreat – Father Martin Scott, of the Servants of Divine Mercy, will present a retreat, “The Road to Christ’s Heart: Humility, Humility, Humility,” Friday, March 24 – Sunday, March 26, at Our Lady of the Way Spiritual Life Center, 50352 Antioch Road, Tickfaw. For more information and to register, visit ourladyoftheway.org or call 985-402-3095.

Charismatic Conference Jubilee – The Archdiocese of New Orleans Catholic Charismatic Renewal will celebrate its golden jubilee conference Friday, March 31- Sunday, April 2 at the Best Western Plus Landmark Hotel, 2601 Severn Ave, Metairie. For more information and to register visit ccrno.org, email info@ccrno.org or call 504-828-1368.

Rosaryville Day of Prayers – The following days of prayer will take place at Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Road, Ponchatoula: Tuesday, March 28, “The Way to Inter Freedom,” with Sister Rose Bowen OP. For information, visit rosaryvillela.com, email sda vis@oppeace.org or call 225-294-5039.