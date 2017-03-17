By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

With a simple question of “What do you think?” Father Mike Schatzle ushered in a new era at St. George Church in Baton Rouge.

Pastor Father Mike Schatzle walks down the aisle as he celebrates the first weekend of Masses in the new St. George Church in Baton Rouge. Photos by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

Although the official opening is still weeks away, Father Schatzle celebrated weekend Masses at the mammoth new structure for the first time March 4-5. Judging by early reviews and an enthusiastic confirmation to Father Schatzle’s question, the new church appears to be a hit.

Father Schatzle said the vigil Mass on March 4 doubled its normal attendance, and the 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Masses the following day each drew more than 1,000 people. In fact, he estimated the crowd at the 9:30 a.m. Mass to be approximately 1,200, which is capacity.

Even at the 11:30 a.m. Mass empty spots were hard to find.

“We were overwhelmed by the attendance,” Father Schatzle said, wearing the grin of a proud papa. “We did not expect that. Now we have to keep them.”

The new church features a grand entrance, with an impressive bell tower standing sentry over the structure.

Bishop Robert W. Muench is scheduled to dedicate the new church in a 3 p.m. ceremony on March 26, but Father Schatzle said the early opening was an opportunity to “get the kinks out.”

There appeared to be none, and he added those in attendance were awestruck by the final product, which has been six years in the making.

“We had a lot of good comments,” Father Schatzle said. “The people were so happy, and they said they felt a sense of sacredness.”

Perhaps most importantly, he added with a smile, “We had no snafus.”

During his homily, Father Schatzle said throughout the six years from the first planning meeting to the first Mass, “We have received some (spiritual) guidance indicating we were indeed doing something important.”

“We are very blessed at St. George because of so many of you and your wonderful stewardship of time and talent,” he added. “And that good stewardship has enabled us to build this magnificent place of worship, hopefully a place of worship for many, many generations to come. I thank you.”

Because the official dedication is still a week away, the altar and ambo from the old church were used. The statues and baptismal font have yet to arrive but all are expected to be in place by March 26.

“Our church is a work in progress,” Father Schatzle said. “We ask you to be flexible as we become accustomed to our beautiful new church.”

Father Schatzle is shown on one of the four video screens placed throughout the church.