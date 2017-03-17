By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

In a time of social media frenzy, there’s a lot of “chatter” as people voice their opinions and debunk others’ and rant on traditional or social media in the hopes of 15 minutes of fame. What is often more needed is a simple, meaningful word from God that captures the essence of the virtues and qualities needed to address what the future may hold, said Donna Edward, wife of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who spoke on “A Childlike Faith” at a recent meeting of Women in Spirit at St. Joseph Cathedral.

Donna Edwards

In thinking about the topic, Edwards, who converted from being Methodist to Catholicism, thought and researched the word “childlike” and what it means to be childlike. Contrary to what people may think of childlike as being immature, it involves innocence, trust and ingenuousness, according to Edwards.

“We are the children of God,” said Edwards.

She noted that children never waver and have a “wide-eyed” faith.

Edwards said she particularly learned what it meant to be childlike after she started having her own children. This proved particularly important during the course of her pregnancy with her daughter Samantha, who was born with Spina Bifida. Doctors had advised her and her husband to terminate the pregnancy, but they refused because they are opposed to abortion. They walked with a childlike faith and trust through their daughter’s medical procedures, which resulted in a closer relationship between the couple.

There have been other tests of faith. After the Edwards married, they moved for a period of time away from their families to Hawaii, where John Bel Edwards began eight years of active duty in the Army. There were also the rigors of the campaign trail for governor, the police shootings, racial tensions and flooding in 2016.

In the midst of trials, Donna Edwards said there is a “word from the Spirit that brings joy to your mind and gets you through it.”

“Everyone has trials and triumphs,” she said. “We get through the tough times through a good word.”

The most important word that Edwards held on to and prayed with over the past several years refers to Christ as found in John 1:1: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

Edwards said she will often get a “word” that is appropriate for the upcoming year, such as trust, patience, love, peace, believe and rest. She wryly said that some words, such as “obey,” take time to soak in and coming across several times, sometimes in unexpected places.

People can learn the word God has for them by spending time reading and praying with the Scriptures, Edwards said.

She encouraged the audience to focus on a word that comes to them and meditate on it. She pointed out that during her time on the campaign trail she focused on the word love.

“I focused on it – what does it mean to love neighbor and how it is carried out,” Edwards said.