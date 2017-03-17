By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

Where the exuberant voices of teenagers once echoed, silence reigns.

Contractors have spent the past several weeks taking down the old Redemporist High School. Photos by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

During the past several weeks a construction crew has been painstakingly demolishing the gym and classroom buildings at the former Redemptorist High School. But from the ashes a new tradition of education might soon be rising, perhaps as early as August, and one that is committed to honor and preserve the venerable RHS legacy.

Officials from Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School said they are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of opening the 2017-18 school year in portable buildings at the site. Cristo Rey opened Aug. 5 after spending months refurbishing some of the former Redemptorist buildings, only to be flooded out one week into its inaugural year.

“It’s the message we want north Baton Rouge to receive that we are coming back,” said Vic Howell, chairman of the Cristo Rey board. “We are coming back stronger than ever and we want to embrace the community and hopefully they will embrace us in doing so.”

Initially, the Diocese of Baton Rouge was leasing the school, with Cristo Rey having an option to buy the buildings. But the August floods deposited up to four feet of water in the school, dramatically altering plans.

Chief financial officer Joe Ingraham said the diocese is footing the demolition bill using insurance money as well as monies donated in the aftermath of the flood. He said the initial estimate was $200,000, which insurance money would have covered, but asbestos was discovered in the process, increasing the total to nearly $500,000 because of abatement cost.

Once demolition is completed, Ingraham said the property will be turned over to Cristo Rey.

“We are working hand in glove with Cristo Rey because both of us would like very much for them to go back in that neighborhood,” he said. “We are open to working with them in whatever way is needed.”

Ingraham emphasized that the diocese will not be putting forward any additional money toward the construction of a new school. He added that the diocese has been sensitive to the Redemptorist alumni in tearing down the building, including leaving the memorial bricks and preserving the logo from the old gym floor.

Heavy duty machinery and cranes have been brought in to demolish the walls. Late last year and earlier this year, the gym was demolished and the site cleared.

“The diocese has been extremely generous,” Howell said. “I can’t tell you how much we appreciate their generosity.

“Ever since we got flooded out, (Ingraham) through (Bishop Robert W. Muench) has really been just terrific in terms of their care about our concern and wanting to make sure we are made whole.”

Howell said he and Cristo Rey staff members have been in discussions with FEMA representatives, attempting to clarify two potential funding opportunities. The first is what he called the “interim status,” where FEMA will help fund temporary facilities.

According to school president Brian Moscona, the federal agency could potentially fund up to 90 percent of the cost of bringing in temporary buildings, raising the possibility of opening in August.

Also on the agenda is how much funding FEMA will provide for construction of a new school. Moscona said unofficial estimates for a new school have been from $8 to $10 million.

“That is the big unknown,” Howell said. “How much can we get from FEMA to pay for (part of) the building and how big is the gap to pay?”

Two weeks after the flood, Cristo Rey moved to its temporary location at the Bon Marche Business Park, working with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to secure affordable rates. Although Howell said the school is “extremely fortunate” to be at the business park, he said the facility is not an effective recruiting tool.

“I think the sooner that we can get into other facilities and have an architectural rendering of what the new facility will look like and show students this is what we are going to look like, the better off we are going to be from a recruiting standpoint,” he said.

The diocese is also turning over the old Redemptorist baseball stadium and football field to Cristo Rey. Although there are no future plans for the facilities, director of development Kendall Hebert said the football field had become a gathering place in the community and before the flood talks were progressing as to how it would continue in that role.

“It is a major resource for that community in terms of property,” she said, adding that school officials want it to be a place for the community because that type of involvement fulfills the Cristo Rey mission.

School officials are equally as adamant about preserving the Redemptorist tradition. Moscona said he is hoping to engage Redemptorist alumni to solicit their ideas as how to continue the school’s legacy.

“We are very much aware of the sacredness of that site and the rich history of that site. We want to make sure that we preserve that and honor that,” he said. “I have a lot of friends who graduated from Redemptorist and so many of them are so excited about the possibility of there being life on that site.”

Howell said he is committed to returning to north Baton Rouge and is hopeful the return of Cristo Rey, even in temporary buildings, will help spark an economic renaissance in an area that has experienced spikes in violent crimes and the continued abandonment of businesses.