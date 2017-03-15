Bishop Robert W. Muench has granted a special dispensation from abstaining from meat on Friday, which is St. Patrick’s Day.

Below is Bishop Muench’s statement:

“Given the number of Catholics in the Diocese of Baton Rouge who annually celebrate St. Patrick’s Feast Day (March 17), which this year falls on a Friday, a dispensation from the Friday Lenten abstinence from meat is hereby granted. Those who choose to accept this dispensation are strongly encouraged to make another act of penance or charity that day.”