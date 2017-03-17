Seniors delight in St. Joseph altar

By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

Missy Marchand is proof that if you want something done, all you have to do is ask.

Father Jason Palermo, pastor of St. Joseph Church in French Settlement, blesses a St. Joseph altar at Azalea Estates of Gonzales, an assisted living center. In anticipation of St. Joseph’s Day, many altars will be on display throughout the Diocese of Baton Rouge. For a complete list of local St. Joseph’s altars, see page 9. Photo by Rachele Smith | The Catholic Commentator

Back in 2001, Marchand was serving as the activities director for what is now Gonzales Healthcare Center. Always searching for new activities for the residents, Marchand said she thought a St. Joseph altar would be “something nice they could enjoy.”

However, there was just one problem. She knew she couldn’t do it alone. She would need help and lots of it.

So, she turned to Nell Bercegeay and Bercegeay’s sister, Jane Rouyes, two of her best volunteers.

“When Missy asked me to help, I really didn’t know the first thing about doing a St. Joseph altar,” said Bercegeay, a parishioner at St. Mark Church in Gonzales.

“But I knew I wanted to help, so I said, ‘Yes,'” she added, smiling.

Bercegeay explained she understood immediately how much the altar would mean to the residents especially since her own mom was living at the home at that time.

“My mom had someone there for her always, but some of the other residents just wouldn’t get any visitors, and I knew they would enjoy this,” she said.

That was 16 years ago, and today the residents are still enjoying a St. Joseph’s altar.

“Every year, it just gets bigger and bigger,” noted Bercegeay, who recently turned 81-years-old.

This year, the one-day event was held at the Gonzales Healthcare Center on March 15, but only days before, on March 8, Bercegeay, her sister, and a small, but devoted group of ladies, hosted another St. Joseph’s Altar at Azalea Estates of Gonzales.

It was the third year for this altar, which was started soon after Marchand began working at the assisted living community, and once again, she asked Bercegeay and Rouyes to help.

“I love doing this,” said Bercegeay.

“It’s the joy; it’s that look of joy I see on their faces. That’s why I do this,” she said.

Bercegeay recalled that when they started their first St. Joseph’s altar 16 years ago, Betty Thomas, who was a dietician at the center, helped with food preparation and set up, making sure they knew to have three steps, representing the Holy Trinity.

“Our first altar was a candle with St. Joseph’s picture on it,” she said.

Over the years, their display grew with more items added, such as a continuing variety of sweet treats and various religious articles, which this year included a traveling Our Lady of Fatima statue and a small chalice-like cup Bercegeay’s daughter found in a thrift shop.

Bercegeay said she is especially proud of a somewhat new tradition that began several years ago when one of the residents wanted to place her own religious statue on the altar.

Since then she said she encourages all of the residents to do this. Not only does it add to the uniqueness of the display, but it helps the residents recognize the altar was made for them.

Father Jason Palermo, pastor at St. Joseph Church in French Settlement, blessed the St. Joseph’s altar at Azalea Estates this year. He explained how he grew up around the tradition, which dates back to the Middle Ages as a way for Sicilians to thank St Joseph for relief from a famine.

Father Palermo blessed the altar with salt and water after leading all in attendance in a short prayer service, which included a reading from the Gospel of Matthew and the litany of St. Joseph.

A rosary followed by those in attendance.

Bercegeay added that she was happy to have a few additional helpers this year as she and her sister are starting to “slow down” a little bit.

She said they still want to help, but they would like to pass the tradition to younger people.

“It’s just hard doing all of the work. We work a little, then have to sit down, then we get back up and work some more,” she explained.

Pam McKnight, who along with her friend Clara Biondolillo, were some of the new volunteers who came to help.

A parishioner of St. Mark Church, McKnight said the St. Joseph altars are a “fantastic tradition” at the community nursing and assisted living homes.

“Sometimes we don’t seem to honor St. Joseph as much. He’s that hidden father figure, but this brings him to the forefront,” she said, adding that not only is the altar a blessing to all of the residents, but that she, too, has “received many blessings” for offering to help.