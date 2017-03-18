By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

Secular Franciscan Patsy Burgess’ hunger for a closer relationship with God intensified as she continued her education and training in ministering to youth as a catechist and youth minister.

Making a profession to the Secular Franciscans Order is a joyful celebration for the newly professed as well as their fraternity family. Pictured at their profession in June 2014 during Mass at the St. Francis chapel at the Maryville Convent in Baton Rouge are, from left, Barbara Napoli, Eddie Wright and Kayla Scioneaux. Photo submitted by Patsy Burgess

“When it came to youth ministry, I wanted to be able to give them more, to see their relationship with God grow and flourish,” said Burgess, who has worked with youth at Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs and St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge.

When she finished her courses with the Religious Studies Institute, she said, “I couldn’t get enough.”

Burgess said God urged her to continue on the path of holiness by telling her, “I want you to do more … and I am going to give you the saint who is going to get you there.”

That saint is St. Francis of Assisi.

The saint whom many place a statue of, complete with adoring animals and a bird perched on his shoulder, in their gardens. The one people often think of when singing “Make Me a Channel of Your Peace,” at Mass. “He is sweet and peaceful,” many may say then put him on a shelf and not think about him as a model for living the Gospel. But according to Burgess, minister of the St. Joseph Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order in Baton Rouge, he is a servant leader who challenges the notion that prosperity and comfort are the keys to happiness.

“He is so much more. I never knew Francis came from a wealthy family,” Burgess said. “I never knew he fought in a war. I didn’t know how harshly he treated his body. I never really knew how much he gave up for the love of God and for others to experience the love of God.

“Francis loved the Scriptures so much that he immersed himself in them. He lived them. When he spoke you had no idea where his words stopped and Scripture began. There is something about Francis that draws others toward him. For me it was his prayer life, his love for others, his way of bringing others to Jesus.”

St. Francis himself started the secular Franciscan movement more than 800 years ago, said Burgess. There was a group of lay people who wanted to live in the same spirit as St. Francis, and he wrote a rule of life for them.

St. Francis and his followers embraced the concept of being “fools for Christ,” as contained in the writings of St. Paul, according to Burgess. They joyfully endured abuse from others as they divested their lives of material things and served the marginalized.

Living according to the Gospel requires people today to be a fool for Christ, said Burgess. She wryly pointed out she was a “fool for Christ” to enter into the Catholic youths’ world of lock-ins, youth conferences, service projects and “hang-out” time to help them resist the pull of a highly secularized culture and live in a counter cultural way.

“We’re a foolish people. What do I mean to that? We’re crazy about people. We are crazy about Jesus,” Burgess said.

When people complete their formation, they make a public profession with promises of poverty, obedience and chastity.

Poverty, Burgess said, means, “We’re not greedy. If we have more than we should, we give to others. If someone gives us something, we give something back.”

Obedience means staying obedient to the teachings of the church and respecting the authority of the pope, said Burgess.

Chastity, for married couples, means living according to the will of God in their marriage and respecting each other. For the single person, chastity means respecting their sexuality and living according to God’s will for their lives.

These promises help secular Franciscans bring the living Gospel to people in their own environment, “going from Gospel to life and life to Gospel,” said Burgess.

The spiritual emphasis of the Franciscan life is daily conversion, penance and living in community, Burgess said.

Living in community for Secular Franciscans means coming together monthly for formation and prayer as a fraternity, said Burgess. People of different backgrounds come together to pray together, support each other, share stories and identify as brothers and sisters in Christ.

“We are certainly lay people. We’re doctors, lawyers, teachers, nuns, dads and grandmothers. We are everywhere, growing in love, getting more intimate in our lives with Jesus,” Burgess said.

The Franciscan family extends to the regional and international levels.

The yearly regional retreat, Burgess noted, is a gathering where Franciscan Fraternities from Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi receive formation. Evenings are a joyful time of dancing, singing and sharing stories. Burgess serves as Councilor East for the St. Joan of Arc OFS Region, which includes the St. Joseph Fraternity.

Burgess said the local fraternity donates to other secular fraternities in other parts of the world who are facing persecution, poverty and other problems. She is humbled how members of Franciscan fraternities will make donations to other brothers and sisters around the country and world even though they themselves are in need.

Community service is part of the Franciscan life, said Burgess, noting the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is one of the many favorite charitable organizations her fraternity strives to support.

Formation is not something taken lightly because during that period one is determining if God is calling one to the vocation of a Secular Franciscan, Burgess said. It is a joyful process because learning about St. Francis and St. Clare gives the person insight into the lives of saints that should be emulated, said Burgess.

“I think someone going through formation will come to see a Francis that builds up their spirituality to do for others, to care for others, to live the Gospel and bring it to life by all we say and do,” said Burgess. “Their thoughts of this fluff and stuff about Francis is put aside. They come to know that his lifestyle does imitate Jesus and through formation their relationship with Jesus is stronger and deeper. It is through Francis’ imitation that we can too imitate Jesus in his mercy and his love.”

Those interested in learning more about the Secular Franciscans are invited to attend their fraternity meetings, which take place on the fourth Sunday of each month at the Corcoran Center in the Maryville Convent, 4200 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. The gathering begins at 1:10 p.m. with praying of the Franciscan Crown rosary in the Chapel of St. Francis and then proceeds to the Corcoran Center for fellowship and the meeting.